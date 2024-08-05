Dustin Martin is chaired from the field after his 300th game, against Hawthorn in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DUSTIN Martin, one of the greatest Richmond players to pull on the yellow and black jumper, has played his last game.

The three-time premiership player, triple Norm Smith medallist and 2017 Brownlow medallist played 302 games for the Tigers and booted 338 goals.

He played just 13 games this season as a back complaint hampered his fitness in the second half of the season. Uncertainty had also grown about his future at Richmond beyond 2024, given his lucrative seven-year contract was coming to an end and his former coach and premiership mentor, Damien Hardwick, had taken the reins at Gold Coast.

Martin told his teammates of his decision on Tuesday morning, and the club released a statement shortly afterwards.

"It is hard to put into words what the Richmond Football Club means to me, I love this place so much," Martin said.

"I will be forever grateful for the love and the support I have received from the people here.

"To my teammates, the brotherhood that we all share is what I value most, as well as the bond with the staff and coaches … thank you to all of you.

"To my family and friends, thank you for your unconditional love and support.

"To the Tiger Army, I have always felt loved and supported throughout my career, and for that, I will be forever grateful. The memories that we have created together will live with me forever.

"Thank you."

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale said Martin's contribution to the Tigers was as much about the joy that he had brought to fans as his tremendous feats on the field.

"I think Dustin would be most proud of what he was able to achieve playing for a team … for our team - and the magnificent role he was able to play within that system, which let him be every bit the footballing genius that he was always destined to be.

"That genius was most evident when the stakes were at their highest, when the crowd was at its loudest, when all eyes were on him, and when the moments needed a hero.

"Dustin did it his way, and we are all just so lucky to have been Richmond people during his era of dominance. So, all I can say on behalf of everyone associated with our great Club is thank you to an icon. To our icon."

