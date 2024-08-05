Riley Beveridge takes a look at the players still striving to earn a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination this season

Seth Campbell and Ryan Maric. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND forward Seth Campbell and West Coast's mid-season recruit Ryan Maric are among those still gunning for a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination in the campaign's final month, hoping to get one last crack at getting the nod.

Campbell and Maric have played more games than any other player still without a nomination this season, having featured 18 and 17 times respectively for teams trying to regenerate their list profiles.

Fellow talented Tigers youngster Tom Brown has also played 18 games this year, but won't now collect a Rising Star nomination after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury during last Saturday's loss to North Melbourne.

Top-five picks from last year Zane Duursma (North Melbourne) and Jed Walter (Gold Coast) are also still without a nomination, but have played 12 games each and therefore won't be eligible for the award next season.

Geelong midfielder Jhye Clark and Western Bulldogs onballer Ryley Sanders are also among the biggest names hoping to get one last shot at earning a Rising Star nomination in the final three weeks.

Hawthorn forward Calsher Dear has given himself a chance through an impressive period in an exciting young team, while Greater Western Sydney livewire Toby McMullin has also enjoyed a solid block of form but is without a nomination.

Melbourne duo Taj Woewodin and Blake Howes, Carlton defender Lachie Cowan, Richmond youngster Sam Banks and Western Bulldogs half-back Joel Freijah are others hoping for a nomination before the season finishes.

Port Adelaide's Logan Evans, Melbourne's Koltyn Tholstrup and Essendon's Nate Caddy have also enjoyed promising seasons, but won't play more than 10 games before the year concludes and will therefore still be eligible next season.

Geelong forward Ollie Dempsey is this year's raging Rising Star favourite, after last season's No.1 pick Harley Reid and father-son gun Sam Darcy were both ruled ineligible through suspension.

North Melbourne pair Colby McKercher and George Wardlaw, talented St Kilda jet Darcy Wilson and exciting Brisbane forward Kai Lohmann have also put themselves in contention for the honour.

2024 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)

R14: Harvey Thomas (Greater Western Sydney)

R15: Logan Morris (Brisbane)

R16: Will Graham (Gold Coast)

R17: Darcy Jones (Greater Western Sydney)

R18: Lawson Humphries (Geelong)

R19: Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

R20: Josh Draper (Fremantle)

R21: Jackson Archer (North Melbourne)