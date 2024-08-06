After an incredible career spanning 302 games, Dustin Martin's career finishes on the right terms at the right time, writes Cal Twomey

Dustin Martin celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS Dustin Martin's call, but it was the right one – and not just for him.

Just as Martin has been one of the game's best decision-makers – his right-foot kicking barely missing a target, his big-game performances unmatched, his vision for a teammate never lacking – the champion Tiger had a final decision to make. In informing his teammates on Tuesday morning that he was retiring, Martin made a final right football decision.

Richmond fans, teammates, coaches, administrators, former players and the football public might have preferred if there was a final farewell to come – with round 24's match against Gold Coast the Tigers' last at the MCG this season – but Martin had his pseudo goodbye in his 300th game in round 14 against the Hawks.

Martin had options. He could have played on at Richmond, although that has looked doubtful throughout this season. But he could have also landed at Gold Coast, under former coach Damien Hardwick, where his yellow and black connections were strong away from Melbourne's football fishbowl.

It would have meant a significant pay cut, but as an unrestricted agent he could have walked to the Suns without any trade having to be negotiated. He could have done that on his own terms: no media appearances expected, play home games and a select few on the road, and do it his way.

But it was not the move he or the Suns (nor the Tigers, for that matter) needed.

Gold Coast under Hardwick has ground to make, steps to take and a couple of gaps to fill but a 33-year-old Martin, although capable of brilliance, was not the direction the Suns needed to take. Given their list, new coach, more talent arriving this year and the development of some A-grade players close to their peak, the Suns should be able to get there without him.

For crowd and hype purposes, the arrival of Dusty would have done wonders for a period but after 15 years of stellar football, including three premierships, three Norm Smith Medals and a Brownlow Medal, the elusive Tiger wasn't going to jump into a new challenge.

In recent weeks, as Martin has staggered to two more games since his emotional 300th, there was a distinct cooling on the prospect of a Richmond reunion at Carrara.

It became clearer in recruiting circles that although Richmond has a number of big list management calls to make – including whether to allow Daniel Rioli to pursue his interest in the Suns – the Martin decision was more obvious.

Martin will leave as he spent most of his career, with a shroud of mystery of what he will do and when we will hear from him next. After doing no media in the lead-up to his milestone match earlier this year, the prospect of a farewell press conference was zero.

The decision to retire now gives the Tigers more space between their glorious flag era and the current troubles facing them, as they head towards a wooden spoon just four years after their 2020 premiership triumph (which, of course, was spearheaded by Martin at the Gabba in perhaps the best of his three Norm Smith performances).

That the Tigers' No.4 leaves a one-club player will boost the melancholy that may exist within the Richmond army on Tuesday that their champion has fended-off his last opponent, screwed a kick around his body for the last time, stood up in a tight game for the last time. But it ends a Dusty-land fairytale that closes on the right terms at the right time.