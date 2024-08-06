Scott Pendlebury celebrates on the final siren during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

TOP SPOT is suddenly up for grabs again as early pacesetters Sydney and Carlton both stumble and more premiership fancies make their move.

Reigning premier Collingwood is now threatening to make a late surge towards the finals places and opens the round against the wounded Swans on Friday night.

Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney will each be out to tighten their grip on a double chance when the pair of in-form sides meet on Saturday, while the winner of the clash between Fremantle and Geelong will also be firmly in that race.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 22, as well as a tip for each match.

Sydney v Collingwood, SCG

Friday, August 9, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 15.12 (102) d Collingwood 10.9 (69), R1 2024

What it means

Sydney (14-6) was motoring towards a grand final berth with a 13-1 start to the season before hitting the skids to drop five of its next six matches most recently including a 112-point humiliation to Port Adelaide. The Swans’ grip on a top-four finish is now even at risk as their strength around stoppages falls apart and with a tough test against the revitalised Magpies to come.

Collingwood (10-8-2) celebrated Scott Pendlebury’s 400th match in style with a win over arch-rivals Carlton that made it back-to-back victories that have bolstered its top-eight hopes. But the Pies have little margin for error after a streak of four consecutive defeats before that left them with a middling percentage, and with the wounded Swans then in-form Lions to come next.

Dejected Sydney players look on after the final siren afer losing to Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Brodie Grundy was a key to the Swans’ stunning start to the season as part of a midfield group that regularly overpowered their opponents. The ruck recruit has had less influence in recent weeks as his third side has struggled but could make a statement against his original club by bouncing back into form this week.

Jeremy Howe has been a victim of his own versatility at times but his importance to the Pies’ line up was clear in their rousing victory over the Blues last week. The 34-year-old marshalled the defence and had an equal season-high 11 rebounds to take fine form into his 250th match and 150th for his second side.

Jeremy Howe spoils the ball during the match between North Melbourne and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Early tip: Sydney by 11 points

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney, Gabba

Saturday, August 10, 1.45pm AEST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 17.11 (113) d Brisbane 8.11 (59), R7 2024

What it means

Brisbane (13-6-1) is incredibly closing in on top spot after starting the season with a 2-5 record, as it has only lost once more since then and is now on a hot streak of nine wins in a row. The resurgent Lions are building ominous form with a balance across all lines as they approach what looms as another finals campaign with two matches on home turf.

GWS (13-7) has become arguably the new masters of the close encounters following back-to-back victories by two points, and with a 4-1 record in matches decided by under a goal this year. The Giants have now won five in a row to surge back into top-four contention, but will be worthy of the double chance if they clinch one with in-form trio the Lions, Dockers and Bulldogs to come.

Harris Andrews celebrates Brisbane's win over Melbourne at the Gabba in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Charlie Cameron was wrapped up in cotton wool after booting two early goals as the Lions brushed aside the Saints but should be cherry ripe to lift his impact again in his 150th match for the club. The 30-year-old looks set to fall short of the 50-goal mark that he has passed in the past three seasons but has maintained his consistency with multiple goals in all but one of his past seven matches.

Jesse Hogan is arguably the most dangerous forward in the competition at the moment after booting 22 goals in his past five matches to be a key to the Giants’ hot streak of wins. The 29-year-old has burst ahead in the Coleman Medal race as he makes the most of his ability to take strong, contested grabs near goal, and is sure to occupy the Lions’ defence.

Early tip: Brisbane by 14 points

North Melbourne v West Coast, Blundstone Arena

Saturday, August 10, 1.45pm AEST

Last time: North Melbourne 11.8 (74) d West Coast 8.17 (65), R13 2024

What it means

North Melbourne (3-17) has won three of its nine matches, and lost two of those by less than a goal, since turning around its form since a mid-season bye. The Kangaroos impressed in withstanding an early onslaught then overrunning the Tigers last week to edge away from the wooden spoon, and can now eye avoiding a bottom-two finish for the first time since 2019 with a win over the Eagles.

West Coast (4-16) broke through for its first victory in 10 matches when defeating Gold Coast last week as it handed interim coach Jarrad Schofield’s maiden win in charge. The Eagles could now clinch back-to-back victories for just the second time since 2021 if they can overcome the gradually rising Roos on a rare visit to Hobart.

Tyrell Dewar, Tom Cole and Jack Williams celebrate a goal during West Coast's clash against Gold Coast in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Jy Simpkin endured a slow start to the season after copping a high blow before it began and then taking on a new role but returned to form with 28 disposals and a critical goal when these sides last met. The Roos’ co-captain has been a key to their improvement since then and is set to again play a pivotal role in the midfield in his 150th match.

Elliot Yeo has reminded the Eagles what they had missed when he suffered through four seasons of injury issues as he has led the way through their midfield in 17 matches this season. The 30-year-old is averaging 22.5 disposals, his most since 2019, and might still be burning from the contentious late call that went against him when these sides last met.

Elliot Yeo and Jarrad Schofield celebrate a win during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Early tip: North Melbourne by 19 points

Fremantle v Geelong, Optus Stadium

Saturday, August 10, 2.35pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 10.11 (71) d Geelong 9.10 (64), R20 2023

What it means

Fremantle (12-7-1) was tightening its grip on a top-four spot as it held a 25-point lead over Essendon in the final term before coming to a standstill and suffering a costly defeat by the narrowest of margins. The Dockers must now be looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack, while holding a one-win advantage on the Bombers in ninth and with the Cats, Giants and Power to come.

Geelong (13-7) had to hold off a gallant Adelaide in the dying stages last week but did just enough to clinch a fifth win from its past six matches and keep pace with the top four. The Cats could now edge closer toward a double chance with a win against the Dockers, and with the Saints and Eagles to come, to give retiring great Tom Hawkins more time to overcome injury and return to play again.

Fremantle players look dejected after a loss during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Jordan Clark is finally living up to his promise to the point of pushing for a place in the All-Australian squad while averaging a career-high 25.3 disposals while turning defence into attack. The 23-year-old will play his 100th match when he runs out against his first club while looming as a threat from the back half that needs to be contained.

Jeremy Cameron has well and truly put a mid-season slump behind him with 18 goals in six matches as the Cats have returned to form with five wins. It is little surprise that the classy forward has stepped up in the absence of the retiring Hawkins, and the 31-year-old will again be a key to the Cats’ hopes as he plays his 250th game.

Early tip: Fremantle by eight points

Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, August 10, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 14.7 (91) d Essendon 11.14 (80), R12 2024

What it means

Essendon (11-8-1) has breathed fresh life into its campaign with a stirring comeback that led to victory by the narrowest of margins over the in-form Fremantle last week. It might have been the Bombers’ third triumph in nine matches but it was enough to keep them within striking distance of the top eight while leaving this as a much-win contest ahead of clashes with the Swans and Lions.

Gold Coast (9-11) has fallen out of finals contention as its horror streak of playing away from home venues now stretches to all 10 matches this season as well as its final seven last year. But the Suns can be a different side when playing as the hosts and stunned the Bombers just nine weeks ago to set them off on their own alarming run.

Essendon players celebrate a goal against Fremantle in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Dylan Shiel looked likely to join his third club in the near future as form and fitness concerns left him on the outer at the Bombers but a return to form now has the 31-year-old as a key to their finals hopes. The midfielder has averaged 22.8 disposals and 4.4 clearances since being recalled five weeks ago, and is now lending valuable support to the likes of captain Zach Merrett.

Lachie Weller has hardly skipped a beat since returning to the Suns’ line up three weeks ago after overcoming a second ACL injury that had sidelined him for more than a year. The hard-running 28-year-old has settled back into a balance with a wing and half-back role where his clean disposal is important to the Suns’ hopes of finishing the season strong.

Dylan Shiel evades Andrew Brayshaw during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: Essendon by 14 points

Melbourne v Port Adelaide, MCG

Saturday, August 10, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Melbourne 15.6 (96) d Port Adelaide 13.11 (89), R3 2024

What it means

Melbourne (10-10) has its finals hopes hanging by a thread as it pays the price for a mounting injury toll while dropping three matches in a row. The Demons now need three wins, a healthy percentage boost and for other results to go their way, but can only bolster their chances with an upset over the Power and with the Suns and Pies still to come.

Port Adelaide (13-7) has surged into the top four for the first time since round 13 and now has a double chance in its own hands following a 112-point thumping of ladder leaders Sydney. The Power can even start eyeing a top-two finish that would ensure they have two home finals, especially with the wounded Demons and Crows to come ahead of a potentially pivotal clash with the Dockers.

Port Adelaide players celebrate their win over Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Jack Viney has had to lead the Demons midfield at times through the second half of the season with Christian Petracca sidelined and Clayton Oliver still showing signs of being under done. The 30-year-old lowered his colours last week with only 13 disposals against the Dogs’ deep onball brigade, but it will be no surprise if the combative Viney bounces back with a dominant display.

Zak Butters might be trying to rein in his aggression as the cost of fines mount up but the midfielder has shown no signs of it limiting his impact. The Power’s vice-captain remains a key to their push for a top-four spot while averaging a career-high 28 disposals and 4.85 clearances a game.

Jack Viney celebrate a goal during round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Early tip: Port Adelaide by four points

Carlton v Hawthorn, MCG

Sunday, August 11, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Carlton 17.10 (112) d Hawthorn 7.10 (52), R16 2023

What it means

Carlton (12-8) might be under the blowtorch more following four defeats in its past five matches if not for ladder leaders Sydney outdoing its horror run. The Blues have plummeted from second spot, where they sat for seven weeks, down to eighth ahead of what looms as a crunch clash with the Hawks although the lowly Eagles and Saints are still to come.

Hawthorn (11-9) had climbed to the brink of the top eight following 10 victories in 12 matches but is now at risk of losing momentum after giving up a handy lead in an agonising defeat to GWS. The Hawks need a win over the Blues to draw level on points, though they are unlikely to overtake their percentage at least until facing bottom-two sides the Tigers and Roos in coming weeks.

Patrick Cripps looks dejected after Carlton's loss to Port Adelaide in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

George Hewett has made a statement since returning to the Blues’ side after a brief stint in the reserves, averaging 25.7 disposals with 8.3 clearances in three matches since then. The 28-year-old adds a balance to the Blues’ midfield and his defensive, hard-edge now looms as crucial to helping turn their fortunes around.

Lloyd Meek has not been the Hawks’ most high-profile recruit in recent years but his role in their resurgence this season has been as important as anyone else. The 26-year-old has made the ruck position his own and he averages a career-high 36.8 hitouts, as well as 14 disposals, to lead the Hawks’ emerging onball brigade.

Lloyd Meek in action during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Early tip: Carlton by seven points

Richmond v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, August 11, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 9.13 (67) d Richmond 9.6 (60), R4 2024

What it means

Richmond (2-18) missed an opportunity to leapfrog North Melbourne and climb off the bottom of the ladder despite a promising opening to the clash between the bottom-two sides. The Tigers have another opportunity to snap a losing streak that has now stretched to seven matches against the hot-and-cold Saints, while paying tribute to retiring great Dustin Martin.

St Kilda (8-12) looked to be taking steps towards ending its season on a high as it piled on more goals in a pair of resounding victories but undid much of its hard work in a heavy defeat to Brisbane. It was little surprise that the Saints were outclassed but they might be more concerned with again scoring fewer than 70 points as their forward woes were again exposed.

Dan Butler looks dejected after a loss during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Game shapers

Tim Taranto might not be getting what he bargained for when he joined the Tigers ahead of the 2023 season but the former Giant is still contributing to their regeneration with a leading role in the midfield. The 26-year-old will now play his 150th match while averaging 25.2 disposals and 5.5 clearances a game this year, to give the Tigers someone to build around.

Rowan Marshall has been a consistent contributor even as the Saints have endured an up and down season, matching his efforts of recent years with an average 20.4 disposals and 26.3 hit outs. The ruck has also drifted forward more in recent weeks, with eight majors in six matches as the Saints look to add more of a goalkicking threat.

Tim Taranto in action during round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Early tip: St Kilda by 18 points

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, August 11, 3.40pm ACST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 11.19 (85) d Adelaide 5.10 (40), R10 2023

What it means

Adelaide (7-12-1) has endured a rollercoaster season that left it out of finals contention well before the pointy end, but might have taken more from the year with a breakthrough win at Geelong’s home fortress last week. The Crows still have more than just pride to play for as they can step into the role of finals disruptor with the Bulldogs, Power and Swans still to come.

Western Bulldogs (12-8) is pushing hard for a top-four spot with a healthy percentage after four wins on the trot that mean it has now won six of its past seven matches. But the one defeat in that time was to the Power at this same venue which has not been a happy hunting ground for the Dogs since their preliminary final victory in 2021.

Crows players look dejected after a loss during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Darcy Fogarty has at times threatened to explode as a strong marking, sharp shooting forward since making his Crows debut in 2018. After a slow start to this season the 24-year-old arguably hit career-best form through the middle as he kicked at least a goal in 13 consecutive matches, and should now be out to finish the season on a high as he prepares to play his 100th match.

Marcus Bontempelli has hit yet another rich vein of form as the Bulldogs have surged up the ladder to now loom as a genuine premiership threat. The Dogs’ captain remains a key weapon in his side’s deep-running midfield and is again adding plenty of goals with 28 for the year now on the verge of his career-best haul.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 16 points