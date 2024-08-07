Damien Hardwick has three weeks to learn more about his fading Suns. Michael Whiting looks at where he'll focus his attention

Jarrod Witts leads the Suns from the field after their loss to West Coast in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHICHEVER way you interpret Damien Hardwick's post-match comments from last Friday's loss to West Coast, Suns players have been put on notice.

Hardwick said too many didn't play to an "acceptable level" in the 10-point loss to the Eagles, but he didn't stop there.

"We've got to sit there and make decisions on players … we've got to be better in critical moments," he said.

"The next three weeks could be defining for what it looks like moving forward. This is an all-too-familiar tale to our football club, and we've got to change it.

"We've got to make some tough calls about what that September brand looks like."

While you could read the "tough calls" comments as a pointer to off-season personnel changes, it's more likely directed at the current list to buck up or risk being left behind.

This was always going to be a year of exploration for Hardwick. He spun through players like a roulette wheel during the first half of the season, wanting to learn a bit about everyone on his list.

Twenty games in, he's got enough to form some strong opinions.

He'd like a lot of what he's seen. Only Brisbane has got the ball inside its forward 50 more this season, but converting that into goals has been a huge problem.

Will Graham in action during Gold Coast's clash with West Coast in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast has played its youth. Bodhi Uwland is now a regular, as are Will Graham and Sam Clohesy. Mac Andrew is a star. Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Jake Rogers will be long-term fits that help current problems (just not yet). Uwland has just turned 21 and is the oldest of this crop.

As the season has worn on and the losses have mounted – now 9-11 and out of the finals picture, barring a miracle set of results – Hardwick has become increasingly frustrated.

And he should be.

He expected to play finals, and despite its youth and collective lack of experience, Gold Coast has fallen short against beatable opponents. Its 0-10 record away from Carrara and Darwin points to a mental fragility that wouldn't sit well.

Damien Hardwick addresses his players during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Is the midfield mix right? Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell, Touk Miller and Sam Flanders have all had fine individual seasons, but is there enough diversity to trouble the best teams in the toughest circumstances?

The Western Bulldogs, Greater Western Sydney (when they met in Gather Round), Brisbane, Carlton and Fremantle have all outmuscled the Suns at the coalface with games up for grabs.

Can the taller Alex Davies, powerful Graham or even second-year Bailey Humphrey help? These are players that might complement the current quartet over the final stages of this season.

Is Jack Lukosius a key marking forward suited alongside Ben King, or do the Suns need to move him higher up the ground to better use his skills? Walter and Read are waiting in the wings, but still just teenagers, while Andrew was a success against the Eagles, but better used in defence.

Noah Anderson and Jack Lukosius after Gold Coast's clash with GWS in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The forwards haven't always got the best service – something the slightly-built Rogers might help – but finding that tall forward combination for Gold Coast's direct gameplan is critical.

Who plays wing? Clohesy has been a raging success, but Brayden Fiorini, Ben Ainsworth and Nick Holman have all been tried at different times without locking in the other side of the ground.

One of the midfield rotation (Flanders, Anderson or Miller when he returns in round 23) might be worth a look.

It's clear the Suns could do with a running defender, and that would have to be explored in the off-season. They have a nice blend in the back half, but aside from Weller, who is two games back from a second knee reconstruction, have no one prepared to run-and-bounce.

Although the finals dream is over for this year, Hardwick's shot across the bow for his playing group should ensure a strong final three weeks.

If not, the "tough calls" could come sooner rather than later.