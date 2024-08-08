River Stevens in action during Vic Country's clash with South Australia in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

FATHER-SONS Rome Burgoyne, Elwood Peckett, River Stevens and Louie Montgomery are among the 62 players invited to test at the state Telstra AFL Draft Combines.



Burgoyne (son of Port Adelaide champion Peter), Peckett (son of former Saint Justin), Stevens (son of North Melbourne's Anthony) and Montgomery (son of Port Adelaide's Brett) are part of a group of 37 players added to the first 25 players state Combine invitees who were announced last week.

All four players are eligible to join those clubs under father-son rules, while Tom Cochrane, the son of former North Melbourne and Port Adelaide's Stuart, has also been included in the list but will not qualify for father-son eligibility. Adelaide's father-son Tyler Welsh was included in the original 25 to be named earlier this month for state screening invites.



The state Combines will be one-day events in Melbourne (Sunday, October 6), Adelaide (Saturday, October 12) and Perth (Sunday, October 13) and see the potential recruits partake in physical and athletic testing ahead of this year's Telstra AFL Draft.

Riak Andrew (brother of Gold Coast's Mac) and Luke Quaynor (brother of Collingwood's Isaac) are among the family ties in the group, too.

Learn More 28:03

TELSTRA STATE COMBINE DRAFT COMBINE INVITES

Riak Andrew (Vic Country/Dandenong Stingrays)

Benny Barrett (South Australia/South Adelaide)

Tom Bell (Western Australia/South Fremantle)

Riley Bice (Werribee VFL)

Hugh Boxshall (Western Australia/Claremont)

Evan Bradley (South Australia/North Adelaide)

Joel Brown (Western Australia/Peel Thunder)

Rome Burgoyne (South Australia/Woodville-West Torrens)

Charlie Burke (Western Australia/Subiaco)

Tom Cochrane (South Australia/Central District)

Zane Cochrane (Vic Metro/Oakleigh Chargers)

Waylon Davey-Motlop (Vic Metro/NT Academy/Oakleigh Chargers)

Sam Davidson (Richmond VFL)

Oliver Dean (Tasmania Devils)

Josaia Delana (NSW-ACT/Giants Academy)

Tate Delmenico (South Australia/Woodville-West Torrens)

Jordan Doherty (Vic Country/Dandenong Stingrays)

Asher Eastham (Vic Country/Gippsland Power)

Tom Gillett (Queensland/Brisbane Academy)

Lucca Grego (Vic Metro/Western Jets)

Jhett Haeata (Vic Metro/Sandringham Dragons)

Oliver Hannaford (Vic Country/GWV Rebels)

Zac Harding (Vic Country/Murray Bushrangers)

Jett Hasting (South Australia/Woodville-West Torrens)

Kade Herbert (South Australia/Woodville-West Torrens)

Lennox Hofmann (Vic Metro/Sandringham Dragons)

Damon Hollow (Vic Metro/Calder Cannons)

Lucas Impey (Vic Metro/Western Jets)

Xavier Ivisic (Vic Country/Geelong Falcons)

Zak Johnson (Vic Metro/Northern Knights)

Ben Kennedy (NSW-ACT/Murray Bushrangers)

Luke Kennedy (Vic Metro/Sandringham Dragons)

Nash King (Vic Metro/Calder Cannons)

Mitchell Kirkwood-Scott (Vic Metro/Sandringham Dragons)

Ajang Kuol Mun (Geelong VFL)

Blake Leidler (Vic Metro/Oakleigh Chargers)

Daniel Lowther (Vic Country/Geelong Falcons)

Loch Mactaggart (WA/Perth)

Keighton Matofai-Forbes (Vic Metro/Western Jets)

Thomas McKay (South Australia/Glenelg)

Bailey McKenzie (Vic Metro/Sandringham Dragons)

Ricky Mentha (Northern Territoy/Gippsland Power)

Jacob Molier (South Australia/Sturt)

Louie Montgomery (South Australia/North Adelaide)

Josh Murphy (NSW-ACT/Murray Bushrangers)

Jayden Nguyen (Vic Metro/Calder Cannons)

Charlie Orchard (Vic Country/Dandenong Stingrays)

Elwood Peckett (Vic Country/Dandenong Stingrays)

Darcy Petersen (Western Australia/Peel Thunder)

Jay Polkinghorne (South Australia/Norwood)

Luke Quaynor (Vic Metro/Oakleigh Chargers)

Harrison Ramm (South Australia/Glenelg)

Wil Rantall (Vic Country/GWV Rebels)

Patrick Retschko (Vic Metro/Oakleigh Chargers)

Max Rohr (Western Australia/Claremont)

Charlie Rozenes (Vic Metro/Sandringham Dragons)

Patrick Said (Vic Metro/Calder Cannons)

Jacob Sheean (South Australia/South Adelaide)

River Stevens (Vic Country/Geelong Falcons)

Nathaniel Sulzberger (Tasmania/Sandringham Dragons)

Sam Toner (Vic Country/Dandenong Stingrays)

Tyler Welsh (South Australia/Woodville-West Torrens)