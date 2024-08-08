There could be some different looks in coming seasons with several clubs investigating visual rebrands

The Adelaide and St Kilda logos in 2024. Pictures: Supplied

ADELAIDE and St Kilda are among the clubs investigating new looks for next season, with the pair currently in the process of finalising visual rebrands ahead of the 2025 campaign.

AFL.com.au understands both the Crows and the Saints are likely to adopt fresh club logos ahead of next year, changing existing designs that had previously spanned decades.

St Kilda has had its current logo for nearly 30 years now, the longest in the competition, having shifted to its current emblem in 1995. It had previously contained designs featuring the classic 'Stickman Saint' for nearly two decades before that.

St Kilda's Nathan Freeman ahead of his club debut in R20, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

"After considerable consultation with members and stakeholders we are in the final stages of a refresh to our logo," a Saints spokesperson told AFL.com.au in a statement.

"This consultation has allowed us to feel confident that the new design represents our history with pride, while also allowing us to modernise our exciting future."

Adelaide's existing logo, which features a blue crow sitting atop 'Adelaide Crows' in red and yellow writing, was introduced in 2010 and was the most dramatic redesign following the club's entry into the AFL in 1991.

The Adelaide Crows logo on the MCG turf ahead of the 2017 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

But it's understood the Crows have completed a significant amount of preparatory work with a view to potentially making some changes to their logo ahead of next year.

Gold Coast is another club in the process of making final decisions on its ongoing rebrand in an attempt for the changes to be ready for the 2025 season, with the Suns expecting to have new guernsey and logo designs next year.

Essendon has also been conducting a review into its branding but, while that process remains ongoing, it's understood the Bombers will not be making any imminent changes for next season.

Gary Ablett in the original Gold Coast Suns jumper in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast has kept the core of its logo since the club's inception just over a decade ago, making minor changes in 2019, while the club's current home guernsey has barely been altered since its first game in 2011.

But the Suns are expecting to make wholesale changes to both their logo as well as their home and away guernseys for next year, though a final decision on the designs has not yet been made.

Sydney completed the most recent redesign to its logo among AFL clubs when it changed in 2021, with Carlton and Port Adelaide both making alterations to their looks ahead of the 2020 season.