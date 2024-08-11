Hawthorn surges into the top eight for the first time all season after defeating Carlton by 74 points

Josh Weddle celebrates a goal during the match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SUNDAYS in round 22 used to involve calculators. No one expected them to be required on Sunday, with two rounds still to play.

But Hawthorn's stellar rise this winter has reached a new summit after the Hawks' thumping win over Carlton saw them replace the Blues in the eight on percentage.

After starting the season 0-5, Sam Mitchell's precocious young side have climbed into the top-eight for the first time in 2024 – and first time since 2022 – after smashing an injury-ravaged Carlton by 74 points at the MCG.

Hawthorn kicked 13 goals to just two after quarter-time to make percentage a factor from early in the second half until the final siren, with the 16.16 (112) to 5.8 (38) win resulting in a dramatic shift in the ladder.

Carlton had spent every round of 2024 aside from round 10 in the top eight – and two months in the top four from round 13 until a fortnight ago – but are now on the outside looking in, needing to win both games from here to play in September.

The Blues were second on the ladder after they defeated North Melbourne in round 19, but after five losses in six weeks, Michael Voss has more problems than he had when he arrived at the ground.

Two-time Coleman Medallist Charlie Curnow injured his ankle again early in the second half and played no further part in the match.

It wasn't the only personnel issue Voss had to deal with after Jack Martin, Jordon Boyd and Lachie Fogarty all came off the ground late in the first quarter.

Martin was subbed out at quarter-time with a hamstring concern. Fogarty didn't return due to a collarbone injury, and Boyd tried to play on but hobbled off the ground midway through the second quarter with a corked quad, before returning on one leg.

To add to their woes, defender Adam Saad finished the game on the bench after suffering a hamstring injury.

Led by captain James Sicily in defence and his right-hand man Josh Weddle, who did damage at both ends, kicking three goals, Hawthorn heads towards September as one of the most in-form teams in the League.

Hawthorn burst out of the blocks, kicking the first two goals before Carlton had even registered an inside-50 entry. When the Blues did enter, it was Curnow, who shrugged off a week of focus on his ankle to put the Blues on the board.

Carlton settled from there. They had chances, but didn't take them, breaking down with the final kick inside 50. Jesse Motlop and Matt Owies were ever-present, but wasteful.

It was frenetic early, like a final in finals weather, with perfect spring conditions arriving ahead of schedule in mid-August.

With Carlton's injury crisis deepening, Hawthorn sensed a whiff of opportunity and struck, repeatedly.

Weddle hit a stunning kick from the axis of the 50m arc and boundary line to kickstart the Hawks.

Lloyd Meek then made Mitch McGovern pay for a sloppy moment, converting a 50m penalty, before Jack Gunston kicked two goals in two minutes.

Hawthorn had complete control, reaching half-time 33 points ahead after kicking all five goals of the second quarter.

Play stopped three minutes into the third quarter when Curnow was helped off the MCG in the arms of two trainers, after re-injuring his ankle. Carlton fans held their collective breath, while Blake Acres kicked truly to end a run of 41 minutes of game time without a goal.

But the response was short-lived.

Jack Ginnivan juggled a mark, snapped a goal and then whipped out another celebration that was designed for TikTok. Ten minutes later, Ginnivan snapped another goal on his other foot, after a period where Hawthorn's defence was almost impenetrable.

Curnow was ruled out of the game in this time, making Carlton's bench a key part of the story unfolding on the other side of the boundary line.

Channelling Dermott Brereton, Weddle showed the current No.23 can hit the scoreboard on Sunday, sweetly converting a long-range set shot from 50m to capitalise on a third quarter assault by the Hawks.

The former first-round pick then launched a stunning coast-to-coast move that resulted in Calsher Dear kicking his third from the goal square.

Hawthorn dominated the third quarter, just like the second, reaching the final change 55 points ahead, creating a focus on the final margin, with ladder implications.

Carlton didn't respond. Veteran Hawk Luke Breust replaced Will Day and made them pay, kicking two goals late to make up the percentage difference on a day that could dictate who finishes where at the end of round 24.

Another soft tissue headache at Princes Park

Jack Martin has only just returned from injury but is set for another stint on the sidelines after the former Gold Coast forward was subbed out at quarter-time with a hamstring injury. Martin played once before July this year due to repeat calf issues and the West Australian has managed only three senior appearances in 2024 for a total of 54 across his five seasons at Princes Park.

Lachie Fogarty and Jack Martin (right) look on from the bench during the match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Father-son recruit fires

With Mitch Lewis recovering from a knee reconstruction and only managing four appearances in 2024, father-son recruit Calsher Dear has exceeded expectations in his debut season. The teenager provided a target alongside Mabior Chol and kicked goals, finishing with 3.1 from 12 disposals in a game that could collect a Rising Star nomination.

CARLTON 3.3 3.6 4.7 5.8 (38)

HAWTHORN 3.5 8.9 12.14 16.16 (112)

GOALS

Carlton: Owies, Curnow, E.Hollands, McKay, Acres

Hawthorn: Dear 3, Gunston 3, Weddle 3, Ginnivan 2, Breust 2, Morrison, Meek, Chol

INJURIES

Carlton: Curnow (ankle), Fogarty (collarbone), Martin (hamstring), Saad (hamstring), Boyd (corked leg)

Hawthorn: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Nil

Hawthorn: Changkuoth Jiath, replaced in the selected side by Harry Morrison

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Alex Cincotta (replaced Jack Martin at quarter-time)

Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Will Day at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 84,773 at the MCG