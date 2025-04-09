Patrick Dangerfield is starting to show what he is capable of spending more time forward for the Cats, writes Riley Beveridge

Patrick Dangerfield celebrates a goal during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has found the perfect mix for Patrick Dangerfield.

At 35, Dangerfield remains a rare breed of pace and power. But across the summer, both he and the Cats appear to have acknowledged the limitations of a champion playing through the twilight years of his career.

"Father Time defeats all," Dangerfield told SEN across the weekend. "You are not quite able to do the things that you once did. You can do them in spits and spurts, but you just can't do it as consistently."

And so, Dangerfield and Geelong coach Chris Scott have conjured a winning formula to ensure his unique athleticism and natural skillset aren't diminished throughout his veteran years.

Dangerfield is using his explosive bursts from stoppage. His 49 centre bounce involvements this year still ranks some way clear in third at the Cats for midfielders, behind only Tom Atkins and Max Holmes. But it's virtually the only midfield minutes that he is playing, given he is now quickly shifting forward afterwards.

"I still feel like I have speed and power," Dangerfield continued.

Learn More 01:36

"That is still there, but it is more the repeat ability. That diminishes a bit and I think that is where the forward line mix has been really good. It does give you the ability to recharge between contests, rather than being at a cruising speed which midfielders often are."

According to Champion Data, Dangerfield has spent 68 per cent of his career in the midfield. In his first nine years at GMHBA Stadium, that output even lifted to 74 per cent. But, through the first month of this season, Dangerfield is now operating at a 47-53 per cent split between the midfield and the forward line.

Having threatened to break the game open in his new role during the first three matches, Dangerfield finally got scoreboard reward last Friday night. In a win against Melbourne, where he polled a perfect 10 coaches' votes, he finished with three goals to go with 20 disposals and nine score involvements.

Champion Data notes that Dangerfield adds a bit of everything in attack. Through the season's first month, he ranks top 30 in the competition for score involvements, marks inside 50 and forward-50 groundball gets.

Learn More 01:06

But it's the fact he's a nightmare match-up that would perhaps most terrify opposition coaches. A blend of speed and power on the ground, his ability to present a target in the air, and his craft around goal is why Champion Data notes he ranks third in the entire League for one-on-one contest win rate so far this year.

Dangerfield hadn't quite put it all together through Geelong's 1-2 start to the year. He had two goals and nine score involvements against Fremantle in round one, but just 12 disposals as well. He finished goalless against St Kilda, but had 18 disposals and six clearances. Against Brisbane, it was two goals from 16 touches.

But he was still building nicely and, against Melbourne, Dangerfield showed what the full forward package looked like. It would've been a scary sight for any upcoming opponents hoping to quell his attacking influence in the months ahead.