The start of young Cat Ted Clohesy's AFL career has been unusual in more ways than one

Ted Clohesy warms up ahead of the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IT TOOK five matches, but Ted Clohesy finally got a full game of footy under his belt.

In the current iteration of substitutes, the young Cat holds the record of consecutive games as substitute from debut, with Carlton's Nick Graham (six, 2013) and Hawthorn's Luke Breust (five, 2009) the only players who have recorded more matches as sub before their first full game, both donning the green vest.

Clohesy, 20, debuted in the final round of 2023 as sub, playing the fourth quarter.

He played rounds 19 (late inclusion) and 20 of 2024, as sub.

And he was then another late inclusion two weeks ago, starting as sub against St Kilda, finally scoring a full game against Brisbane, and then a second on Friday night in the win over Melbourne.

"I actually really enjoyed it, I thought it was really good for me. It taught me to be relaxed, because you don't know when you're coming on," Clohesy told AFL.com.au.

"Learning how to bring the energy when you come on is great for my mindset, especially if I (now) get stuck on the bench for an extended period of time. I think it's been great but it's definitely been nice to play a full game.

"I was pretty gassed last week, but I guess that's what it is, it's a step up so it is going to be pretty full on."

Clohesy's journey to that long-awaited full match is one that parallels somewhat with his path into the AFL, which true to Geelong's usual recruiting strategy wasn't exactly conventional.

The younger brother of Gold Coast's Sam, he qualified for selection for Geelong's Next Generation Academy on a number of technicalities.

While his father Paul played VFL for Port Melbourne, his mother Julie is South African, and the family spent most of his childhood in Geelong (aside from a brief stint on the NSW-Queensland northern rivers border), putting him in the Cats' NGA pool.

The rules meant if the St Joseph's and Geelong Falcons product went undrafted in his 2022 year, the Cats were able to pounce on him as a rookie. No one came knocking.

"No one picked me, and I wouldn't have it any other way. It's worked out really well in my favour, it's really fortunate," he said.

"I would have been nowhere near [debuting] a couple of years ago, so I've still got so much scope for improvement, but loved every minute of it."

Clohesy finished second in the Cats' VFL best and fairest last year, building nicely ahead of this season.

"It's been good fun. Last couple of weeks haven't been quite as planned, but loving it so far," he said.

"It might look like I'm taking my chances, but it's my third year, so I was in a way ready for it. But it's such a good team and the boys make it as easy as possible. So it's been great.

"Over pre-season, I was working on just continuing to build my aerobic tank, and round out my game a bit. I wanted to improve my ball use a bit, and learn how to complement the forward line and the midfield – rather than just playing with the VFL team, really try to complement the boys that are in [the AFL side] and play my role with the team.

"I do a lot of work with Gryan Miers, he's probably my go-to, and Tom Atkins as well for midfield stuff. Those two have been massive for me."

Consecutive games as substitute, from debut

6 - Nick Graham (Carlton, debuted 2013)

5 - Luke Breust (Hawthorn, 2009)

4 - Jed Lamb (Sydney, 2011)

4 - Thomas Ledger (St Kilda, 2011)

4 - Brandon Ah Chee (Port Adelaide, 2012)

4 - Sam Dunell (St Kilda, 2012)

4 - Bradley Hill (Hawthorn, 2012)

4 - Will Hams (Essendon, 2013)

4 - Ted Clohesy (Geelong, 2023)