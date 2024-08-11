Daniel Rioli during Richmond's match against St Kilda in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AS TRADE speculation around Daniel Rioli continues to mount, the triple-premiership Tiger remains fully engaged with the task at hand, his coach Adem Yze says.

Rioli was best-afield in Richmond's 48-point loss to St Kilda on Sunday, named Ian Stewart medallist for his 36-disposal, 10-mark effort.

With Gold Coast continuing to circle the contracted 27-year-old, Yze says Rioli's sole focus is on helping the Tigers arrest their current slump.

"He's so engaged," Yze said.

"Even in the last quarter, we were trying different things ... he's one guy who just kept toiling away. And we actually really engaged when he was off the ground in the last quarter, and (he) showed some real strong leadership in that area, which is terrific. His performance was very good.

"That's the type of player he is. He'd be in All-Australian contention, he's a terrific kid, and his leadership is growing at our footy club. He's a contracted player and that's the reason why he's really looked after at our footy club, and we hold him in high regard.

"All of those things are just speculation. But right now it's great to see him with a smile on his face and really engaged with our footy club and really trying to finish off the year strongly."

Tom Lynch still remains an outside chance to feature against Gold Coast in round 24, having injured his hamstring in mid-June. At the time, he was slated to only miss around two matches with a "minor" injury.

"We'll probably have a discussion at the end of [this] week. He's going to have a full week of training, and I doubt if he'll be available for the Hawthorn game (in round 23) anyway, so we'll make that decision as to whether he comes back for that one game," Yze said.

"It'll be a collaborative decision, but we'll let our supporters know especially, what that plan is – whether we put him on ice for next year, or whether he gets one more game."

At a press conference last Friday, St Kilda coach Ross Lyon deferred all questions about his side's links to former North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas to an imminent club statement.

St Kilda later said it had ruled out pursuing Thomas, after he had met with club head of talent and acquisition Graeme Allan.

On Sunday, Lyon was once again asked if he had wanted to recruit Thomas.

"I'm in the Tardis, I've gone back in time. I'm Doctor Who, I'm back in time, I'm back on Friday and the statement was released then," Lyon said.

"I'll refer to the statement, that says enough, I think."

Lyon was ultimately happy the Saints had managed to string together enough good footy to pull clear with the victory against the Tiges, in what he described as a "weird" game.

"You take the win and move on, I think. They're a young developing team, an end to an era with Dusty (Martin) going, so we did what we needed to do," Lyon said.

"It was a bit of a weird game. I think it was the lowest tackle game on record (since 2006), so that's interesting. I think early, we were a bit straight line and they bounced off it a bit. Once we claimed defenders a bit, I think we took control of the game a little bit.

"Probably the last quarter was a little better, a little more entries, a bit more how we wanted to play. Not a lot, not a lot. I thought (Liam) Stocker was good on (Shai) Bolton.

"They scored well out of their back half, we scored well from our front half, it was a bit of a unique game. I don't know what it looked like. A bit of circle work, I think."