Riley Beveridge assesses Shaun Mannagh's impact since the forward's return to the Cats side

Shaun Mannagh is chased by Brandon Walker during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RETURN of Shaun Mannagh has been a manna from heaven for Geelong.

One of the stories of last year's AFL Draft, where the 26-year-old was finally handed an opportunity eight years after he was first overlooked, Mannagh's inclusion into a stuttering Cats side has sparked their campaign.

Last weekend, Mannagh was the match winner. His goal in the dying stages of a thrilling victory over Fremantle sealed a dramatic win and ensured a third consecutive game where he'd kicked multiple goals.

But stepping up in big moments shouldn't have been a surprise. After all, Mannagh earned his AFL chance just a couple of months after kicking six goals from 28 disposals for Werribee in the VFL Grand Final.

It was also the culmination of a six-week stretch where Mannagh's return to Geelong's team has coincided with a period where the Cats have won six of their last seven games.

From a period of uncertainty at GMHBA Stadium, that featured a run where Geelong dropped six of their previous seven matches, top two and a home qualifying final is now firmly back on the radar and Mannagh has played a big part in that.

According to Champion Data, Mannagh has rated 'elite' across his last six games for AFL Player Ratings points (14.5 per game), contested possessions (8.2), pressure points (58.8) and tackles (5.8).

In terms of his AFL Player Ratings points – Champion Data's most definitive statistic to measure influence on a game – Mannagh's average of 14.5 rates just fractionally outside the top 20 players across the entire competition within that period.

Champion Data also points out that Mannagh rates 'above average' for disposals (16.2 per game), score assists (1.2), score involvements (5.0) and goals (1.2) since his impressive return to the Geelong side.

The Mannagh return

Rd 17-22 Champion Data Rating AFL Player Ratings 14.5 Elite Disposals 16.2 Above Average Cont. possessions 8.2 Elite Score assists 1.2 Above Average Score involvements 5.0 Above Average Goals 1.2 Above Average Pressure points 58.8 Elite Tackles 5.8 Elite



Mannagh's campaign has been an interrupted one. After making his AFL debut as a substitute in round one, he then played a full game in round two before being dropped to the VFL where he spent a large portion of his season.

But, despite that, his average of 12.7 AFL Player Ratings points across the entire year still ranks him No.2 among all forwards across the competition. Only Adelaide star Izak Rankine (17.3) rates higher for influence.

It also puts Mannagh clear of All-Australian contenders like Hawthorn's Dylan Moore (12.5), Geelong teammate Tyson Stengle (11.9), Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett (11.8) and Brisbane's Cam Rayner (11.8) among general forwards.

A large part of Mannagh's influence is sourced through his pressure. Since his return to Cats coach Chris Scott's plans, his 58.8 pressure points per game mixes it with the League's best pressure players.

Greater Western Sydney pair Toby Bedford (71.5 pressure points per game) and Brent Daniels (62.6) are the only forwards ahead of Mannagh, with midfielders Matt Rowell (63.1), Tom Liberatore (60.6) and Sam Walsh (59.6) the only others clear of him.

It's made Mannagh a vital, necessary part of Geelong's finals plans and potential premiership chase. If his last September was a memorable month, his next one is now shaping up to be even better.