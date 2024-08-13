L-R: Eric Hipwood, Corey Durdin, Changkuoth Jiath. Pictures: AFL Photos

The Crows will need to replace key forward Taylor Walker for at least one week after the veteran suffered a tear in his retina when poked in the eye against the Western Bulldogs. The injury will likely bring Lachlan Gollant into the frame for the Showdown after an eight-goal performance in the SANFL, with Elliott Himmelberg and Chris Burgess available as other tall options for the Crows. Changes will likely be minimal after an impressive win, but wingman Billy Dowling (21 disposals and two goals in the SANFL) made a good case to return after being omitted, with 191cm midfielder/half-back Charlie Edwards (31 and a goal) pushing to make his debut. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Zac Taylor (replaced Taylor Walker)

The availability of Eric Hipwood is the big watch for the Lions this week. Hipwood has missed the past two matches with groin soreness and did some light running and agility work during Tuesday's training session. His inclusion to face Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday would mean either Darragh Joyce or Henry Smith would likely make way, depending on whether coach Chris Fagan wanted him forward or back. Noah Answerth or Conor McKenna could be considered to face the quicker Magpies forward line, with Harry Sharp and Deven Robertson keeping the pressure on with strong VFL performances. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Jaxon Prior (replaced Henry Smith)

Eric Hipwood celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Honestly, where do you start? Charlie Curnow (ankle) and Harry McKay (quad) will be among six enforced changes for Sunday's must-win clash with the Eagles. Jack Martin (hamstring) and Adam Saad (hamstring) will also be sidelined, while Lachie Fogarty (collarbone) will miss the season and Jordan Boyd (adductor) will struggle to get back. Caleb Marchbank (concussion) is still in the AFL's 12-day protocols, while Orazio Fantasia (calf) will need to pass a fitness test to prove his availability. Adam Cerra (hamstring), Matt Cottrell (shoulder), David Cuningham (shoulder), Tom De Koning (foot), Sam Docherty (knee), Sam Durdin (calf) and Jack Silvagni (knee) are also sidelined among a 17-strong injury list. Last week's holdover emergencies Lewis Young and Jack Carroll will almost certainly play, given the list of absentees. Mid-season recruit Cooper Lord (30 disposals, nine tackles) would be a genuine chance to debut after a strong run of VFL form, while Jaxon Binns (18 disposals, one goal) could also be given his chance. Corey Durdin (eight disposals, one goal) has only just returned from a shoulder injury, but could be thrust back into the side. Untried trio Billy Wilson (19 disposals), Ashton Moir (18 disposals, six marks) and Harry Lemmey (11 disposals, five marks) might even be in consideration for a side that is now at breaking point. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Alex Cincotta (replaced Jack Martin)

Former first-round pick Ed Allan is in the hunt for another chance after a strong performance in the VFL against Sydney last Friday at Tramway Oval, where he finished with 23 touches and eight tackles. Fin Macrae was busy again with 29 disposals and seven clearances, while Lachie Sullivan finished with 26 disposals and five tackles. Harry DeMattia kept his hand up for a late-season debut by collecting 23 touches and four tackles against the Swans. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Joe Richards (replaced Billy Frampton)

The Bombers will be forced into at least one change again after Nik Cox suffered a concussion in the loss to Gold Coast. The after-the-siren defeat marked Essendon's fifth in seven games, and the Bombers could opt for more changes with players pushing their case at VFL level. Archie Perkins (28 disposals and seven clearances) and Elijah Tsatas (27 and seven) were good again. Mid-season recruit Saad El-Hawli had 21 disposals and kicked a goal on his return from an ankle injury, while Nick Hind had 29 touches and Peter Wright kicked three goals. Lewis Hayes could be considered for a debut, while retiring veteran Dyson Heppell has played just once at any level in the past month but could land a recall. – Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Ben Hobbs (replaced Nik Cox)

Ruckman Sean Darcy (knee soreness) and key forward Josh Treacy (knee) are pushing to return this week alongside experienced forward Michael Walters (hamstring). If Darcy does not prove his fitness, it should bring back-up ruck Liam Reidy (54 hitouts and 19 disposals in the WAFL) into the frame so Luke Jackson can remain forward and stabilise the attack. Forward Tom Emmett has served a one-match suspension and is available, while midfielder Will Brodie continued to be prolific at WAFL level with 43 disposals and a goal. Third-year onballer Neil Erasmus (35 and eight tackles) is an option after being substituted against Essendon and then omitted, while the versatile James Aish (29 disposals) could come into the frame and has been used as the substitute recently. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Karl Worner (replaced Matt Taberner)

There's a spot in the midfield available after Tanner Bruhn entered concussion protocols after the Fremantle win. Mitch Knevitt (31 disposals, two goals) and Mitch Hardie (35 disposals, seven clearances) were outstanding in the VFL, while Oisin Mullin could also come into the starting 22 after playing as the sub against the Dockers. Jhye Clark had 16 touches in the first half of the VFL loss to Carlton but faded after the main break to finish with 21. Gary Rohan will also be assessed after pulling out late for the Dockers clash, while Ted Clohesy is out of consideration for this week, with concussion suffered in the VFL. - Michael Rogers

Last week's sub: Oisin Mullin (replaced Tanner Bruhn)

Co-captain Touk Miller is expected to return from a broken wrist to face Melbourne on Saturday after missing five matches. Joel Jeffrey (26 disposals and a goal) responded well to being dropped in the VFL, while Malcolm Rosas jnr also kicked two goals to put his hand up. Jack Lukosius was given the weekend off playing and could be considered, although it would be a big call after the three key forwards kicked nine goals between them against Essendon. Brayden Fiorini is also in the mix with another 30 disposals at the lower level. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: David Swallow (replaced Jed Walter)

Touk Miller looks on after the R17 match between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants are hopeful that ruck Kieren Briggs (shoulder) and star midfielder Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) will return for Saturday's clash with the Dockers, though both will need to pass fitness tests later this week. Toby McMullin (groin) is also a chance to come back into the team. Nick Haynes (27 disposals, eight marks) was impressive once again at VFL level, while youngster James Leake (28 disposals, six clearances) continues to stake his claim for a senior debut. Conor Stone (21 disposals, one goal) and Callum Brown (15 disposals, two goals) were also among the best. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Conor Stone (replaced Harvey Thomas)

Stephen Coniglio leaves the field after the R11 match between GWS and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on May 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Changkuoth Jiath will need to prove his fitness later in the week after being a late out on Sunday due to calf tightness. Box Hill had the bye at the weekend, but Finn Maginness has been very busy at VFL level and was included in the 26 against Carlton. Jai Serong was also in the squad and is the next one in down back. Jasper Scaife has been pushing for a debut since being picked in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft, kicking 13 goals from six VFL appearances. Henry Hustwaite and Seamus Mitchell are also waiting in the wings for another shot. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Luke Breust (replaced Will Day)

Jai Serong in action during the VFL R14 match between Box Hill and Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Young guns Jake Bowey and Taj Woewodin both missed against Port with illness and are yet to be cleared to play Gold Coast this week. Jack Billings (23 touches, seven marks) and Blake Howes (11, three tackles) were the late inclusions for the duo and might be first out if they are passed fit to return. The Demons haven't confirmed whether defender Steven May (ribs) is ready to return to face his old side this week, but it would seem unlikely given the severity of his injury and the fact the Demons' September hopes are over. There were no fresh injury concerns out of the game against Port, but don't expect too many, if any, other unforced changes, with coach Simon Goodwin declaring the Demons won't be backing off in the final two rounds despite finals being out of the equation. With no VFL for Casey on the weekend, others didn't get a competitive chance to stake their claim for a recall. - Alison O'Connor

Last week's sub: Jake Melksham (replaced Jacob van Rooyen)

Jake Bowey in action during the R20 match between Melbourne and GWS at the MCG on July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangas are hopeful that young superstar Harry Sheezel (ankle) will overcome any lingering soreness for Sunday's clash with the Dogs. George Wardlaw (concussion) and Dylan Stephens (ankle) should return and will be in consideration, while Zac Fisher (foot) is available again after a few weeks on the sidelines. The VFL side had the bye over the weekend, but Charlie Lazzaro, Blake Drury and Kallan Dawson were among the travelling AFL emergencies and will be in contention to come into the team. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Zane Duursma (replaced Robert Hansen jnr)

George Wardlaw in action during the R20 match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Blundstone Arena on July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

With Todd Marshall (concussion) to miss Saturday night's Showdown, all eyes are on Mitch Georgiades to see if he can overcome a quad strain that kept him out of the last-start win over Melbourne. With six wins from seven matches, including the past four on the trot, Port has a fairly settled team. Jed McEntee played well in a SANFL win at the weekend and has shown he can play a variety of roles, including shutdown jobs, at the top level this season and could be considered. Ivan Soldo made a successful return from injury, although Jordon Sweet has been doing a fine job. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle (replaced Todd Marshall)

Mitch Georgiades celebrates during the round 21 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Ross (27 disposals, three clearances) was dominant in his VFL return after a long-term foot injury and the club is hopeful he will be ready to take the step up to AFL level. Tyler Sonsie was also very busy with 27 and six, and defender Jacob Blight (32 disposals, 13 marks) was outstanding. Kaleb Smith was the substitute in the AFL, picking up two disposals in the final term, while Seth Campbell (six) produced an unusually quiet game. If Adem Yze wants to swap Ross in for a winger, Kamdyn McIntosh also had six touches. – Sarah Black

Last week's sub: Kaleb Smith (replaced Samson Ryan)

Jack Ross in action during the R2 match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG on March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hugo Garcia dominated against Richmond's VFL side, finishing with 34 disposals, 12 tackles, nine clearances and three goals at Punt Road. Tom Campbell amassed 50 hitouts and 28 disposals. Riley Bonner responded to being omitted with 29 touches, while Isaac Keeler kicked three goals. Ryan Byrnes was the carryover emergency after being dropped. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Jimmy Webster (replaced Angus McLennan)

Sydney is hopeful defender Lewis Melican will return from a hamstring issue against Essendon, which should free up Logan McDonald to return to a forward line that has been short of firepower in recent weeks. Caiden Cleary was the sub last week and is the man most likely to drop out of the 23. Luke Parker's strong showing up forward against Collingwood may mean he avoids the sub vest for the trip to Melbourne, while McDonald's shift forward could see Robbie Fox start on the bench instead. Peter Ladhams continues to dominate at VFL level, but coach John Longmire indicated this week that No.1 ruck Brodie Grundy will be managed during the week rather than be rested in the run home. - Martin Smith

Last week's sub: Caiden Cleary (replaced Robbie Fox)

Tom Barrass will again need to prove his fitness after failing a test on his hamstring last week. That could leave the Eagles with a decision to make on young backman Harry Edwards, who showed good signs with more opportunity and is now due to be available after missing with concussion. Forward Jack Petruccelle (23 disposals and a goal in the WAFL) is available if needed, while Jack Hutchinson was an emergency in round 22. Expect changes to be kept minimal after an impressive win against North Melbourne, with veteran wingman Andrew Gaff playing a farewell game and likely to move from the substitute role into the 22. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Andrew Gaff (replaced Clay Hall)

Andrew Gaff is embraced by Oscar Allen after West Coast's win over North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Beveridge indicated that changes could be made after the disappointing performance in Adelaide on Sunday. Jack Macrae produced another standout performance for Footscray, collecting 37 disposals, 17 clearances and two goals in the VFL. Ryley Sanders finished with 35 touches and 11 clearances against Frankston, while Harvey Gallagher collected 27 disposals and kicked three goals. Oskar Baker, James Harmes, James O'Donnell and Alex Keath all fired as well, while Jedd Busslinger was busy as he continues to hunt a debut. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel (replaced Aaron Naughton)