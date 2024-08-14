Luke Parker celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WALL of trades is back on Gettable.

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's hit trade and draft show, Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge go through 40 big names and analyse where they could land during this year's trade period.

Learn More 28:27

Dan Houston, Harry Perryman, Luke Parker, Liam Baker, Tim English, Bailey Smith, Daniel Rioli, Isaac Cumming, Josh Battle and plenty more are all looked at as Cal and Riley discuss 'who is actually gettable?'

They also run through the latest edition of Cal's Phantom Form Guide, analyse Melbourne's state of play, look at who Richmond could target with its draft hand, and suss how Carlton can improve going forward.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.