The class of 2021 is the best mid-season draft intake since its re-introduction to the AFL landscape in 2018, writes Callum Twomey

THERE was the original 'Super draft' of 2001 and there has been iterations of it since – the 2018 group, the 2019 class and even the depth of the 2016 intake. The quality spread of this year's pool might also have it in super draft considerations down the track.

But they are all the national draft crops. Dig a little bit deeper and beneath the surface there's a low-key, hidden 'sneaky draft' developing nicely – the best mid-season draft intake since its re-introduction to the AFL landscape in 2018.

The 2021 intake of draftees is the 'super draft' of mid-season intakes.

The way things are shaping three years on, the group of 22 selections has delivered clubs with seven regular starters and some potential stars within the class. It is a high-class hit-rate.

James Peatling's arrival this season as a dangerous midfielder has added another layer to the 2021 mid-season group, with the Greater Western Sydney on-baller playing 15 games this year. Last week was a career-best, with the out-of-contract Giant winning 10 coaches votes in a best-afield showing in his side's come-from-behind win over Brisbane.

Peatling came at pick No.8 that mid-season group, having arrived at the Giants' via their VFL side. He now has suitors all over the country as he weighs a contract offer from the Giants.

Jai Newcombe was pick No.2 in the pool after putting a price on his head (in a move that ultimately changed AFL rules) and has been a major success story for the Hawks. Last year the midfielder was second in Hawthorn's best and fairest and he has played 72 of 77 games since he was drafted.

Ned Moyle at pick No.5 has bided his time in the ruck for Gold Coast and knocked back strong rival interest to stay with the Suns this year on a four-year extension. Had he moved, he could have got longer and more lucrative deals, but he has shown more than enough to stake his claims as Jarrod Witts' heir apparent.

Jordon Sweet and Ned Moyle compete during the match between Gold Coast and Port Adelaide at People First Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The pick after Peatling was Sam Durham at No.9, who has blossomed this season as one of the most improved players in the competition. His move from being a tough wingman into a competitive, game-breaking midfielder has added extra layers to Essendon's on-ball unit this season and he should be top three in the Bombers' best and fairest. He, too, signed a four-year deal earlier this year that will see him through to free agency in 2028.

Port Adelaide used its No.13 pick on Jed McEntee, who has played 12 games this season, for a total of 44 since landing at the club. McEntee's forward role playing and defensive work has been critical to the Power and he played in all 13 of the club's record-breaking winning streak last season. His shutdown job on Geelong's Tom Stewart also set the tone for a way to close off the Cats superstar earlier this year.

Three of the last four players selected in the mid-season draft that year were Carlton taking Jordan Boyd (pick No.20), St Kilda selecting Cooper Sharman (21) and Melbourne grabbing Daniel Turner (24).

Turner has had less exposure than Boyd and Sharman but has played 13 games this season in key position roles. Boyd, meanwhile, has played 19 games this season for the Blues and given them excellent ball use from defence and Sharman has recently struck a new multi-year contract to extend at the Saints after a strong run of form, including a best-on-ground game in the win over Essendon.

Daniel Turner in action during the R12 match between Melbourne and Fremantle at TIO Traeger Park on June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Both were plucked by their clubs as late mid-season shots – Boyd from Footscray's VFL side and Sharman out of local footy then Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL.

Of the 22 players selected at that mid-season gem fest, 15 are still on lists.

North Melbourne's No.1 pick Jacob Edwards didn't hit, but Collingwood's Ash Johnson and Aiden Begg, Adelaide's Patrick Parnell, St Kilda's Max Heath, Sydney's Lachie McAndrew, Brisbane's Kalin Lane and Carlton's Alex Mirkov remain listed.

That's more than both of the 2022 and 2023 mid-season drafts still have left despite an extra year of list changes.

Ash Johnson in action during the match between Collingwood and Sydney at the MCG in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

There are mitigating reasons for the scoop of talent in the mid-season talent that year – the previous year had been wiped out by COVID, seeing prospects and players fall through the cracks.

Durham, for instance, was overlooked for the draft in 2019 but had some initial interest that year whilst playing for the Murray Bushrangers in Victoria. He contemplated giving up the AFL dream in 2020 during the state's on-going lockdown but persisted, found his way to Richmond's VFL side and caught quick interest. In doing so, Durham is also the 'sneaky draft's' poster boy.

2021 Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Pick No.1: North Melbourne – Jacob Edwards

No.2: Hawthorn – Jai Newcombe

No.3: Collingwood – Ash Johnson

No.4: Adelaide – Patrick Parnell

No.5: Gold Coast – Ned Moyle

No.6: Carlton – Alex Mirkov

No.7: St Kilda – Max Heath

No.8: Greater Western Sydney – James Peatling

No.9: Essendon – Sam Durham

No.10: Richmond – Matthew Parker

No.11: West Coast – Will Collins

No.12: Sydney – Lachie McAndrew

No.13: Port Adelaide – Jed McEntee

No.14: Brisbane – Kalin Lane

No.15: Melbourne – Kye Declase

No.16: North Melbourne – Charlie Ham

No.17: Hawthorn – Jackson Callow

No.18: Collingwood – Aiden Begg

No.19: Gold Coast – Pass

No.20: Carlton – Jordan Boyd

No.21: St Kilda – Cooper Sharman

No.22: Essendon – Pass

No.23: West Coast – Connor West

No.24: Melbourne – Daniel Turner