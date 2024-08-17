Jack Viney celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at People First Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

INSPIRED by a virtuoso Jack Viney performance, Melbourne has put a difficult week behind it with a 54-point routing of Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

In hot and windy conditions at People First Stadium, the Demons snapped a four-game losing streak with the 18.9 (117) to 9.9 (63) triumph.

SUNS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

They led by just six points at half-time, but ran all over the disappointing hosts, slamming on seven final-quarter goals to push the margin out.

It was their 11th win of the season, coming at the end of a tough week in which Clayton Oliver had hand surgery and Alex Neal-Bullen requested a trade to his home state of South Australia.

Learn More 07:13

And although he had a lot of excellent teammates, it was Viney that led the way.

Without Oliver or Christian Petracca alongside him, the 30-year-old lifted Melbourne after a slow start with a typically rugged showing.

He outpointed Matt Rowell, and all the Suns, at stoppages, and then was able to burst clear and do some damage in open space.

Viney kicked two goals from his 30 disposals that included nine clearances, seven of them out of the centre.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:05 Full post-match, R23: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 23’s match against Melbourne

05:07 Full post-match, R23: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 23’s match against Gold Coast

07:13 Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne The Suns and Demons clash in round 23

00:38 Magic McVee moment brings more Demon delight Judd McVee slots his maiden career major and his teammates celebrate jubilantly

00:48 Dominant Dees burn Suns' hopes with elite pair Kysaiah Pickett's electric dash sets up Jake Melksham before Jack Viney curls a boundary beauty

00:50 Petty flushes a beauty after Viney cracks in Harrison Petty wheels around and blasts through his second major after Jack Viney's terrific contested work

00:37 Witts wizardry stuns Dees with candy cracker Jarrod Witts executes a brilliant baulk at the stoppage and drills a magical major

00:34 Fantastic Flanders is everywhere as Suns get cooking Sam Flanders drills his second major from the centre before setting up Lachie Weller's superb strike

00:33 Turner turns it on with Dee-lightful double Daniel Turner slots a pair of smart majors to spark Melbourne early

00:42 Ice-cool Flanders curls Suns to hot start Sam Flanders bends through a classy finish after a composed Gold Coast build-up

Following a closely-fought first half, the Demons kicked three goals to one in the third quarter and then put the Suns to the sword in the fourth, adding another seven.

Ed Langdon was incredible on a wing, finishing with 37 disposals, charging up and down the field for four quarters in the testing conditions.

While connection with the forward line has been a problem for so much of 2024, Melbourne's tall forwards ensured that wasn't the case today, with Daniel Turner (four goals), Harrison Petty (three) and Jacob van Rooyen (three) all dangerous targets.

Learn More 00:33

Trent Rivers (30) and Christian Salem (26) were influential, while Neal-Bullen (22 and three goal assists) built into the game nicely.

Melbourne's midfield overwhelmed Gold Coast, winning clearances 45-36 and a whopping 18-7 from the centre.

It was a disappointing finish on home soil for the Suns, who missed too many handballs and short kicking targets to put any real pressure on the Demons.

Learn More 00:38

Noah Anderson and the returning Touk Miller tried hard all day, while Bodhi Uwland added another strong performance to his resume for consideration in the Rising Star award.

Both teams struggled with the windy conditions early in the match, with the Suns particularly errant taking the ball inside 50.

Following goals to Nick Holman and Sam Flanders to open the scoring, Melbourne fought back hard, and it was no surprise Viney was at the centre of things.

Learn More 00:34

Viney the magnificent

Without injured running mates Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca in the midfield, Jack Viney was sublime. He wrestled the early momentum away from Gold Coast and then put the Demons on his back. He kicked a long set shot early in the second quarter, won centre clearance after centre clearance and then added the icing early in the fourth with a clever right footed around the corner finish from the left forward pocket. Viney was the best player afield with 30 disposals that included his two goals and nine clearances – seven from the centre.

Learn More 00:48

Witts with the tricks

The ruck contest between Jarrod Witts and Max Gawn was always going to be an engrossing one and it turned out that way. Witts finished with two goals, with his highlight coming following a second quarter ball-up inside forward 50. The Suns' co-captain grabbed the ball from the ruck, baulked Trent Rivers and then slotted his left foot shot from 25m directly in front.

Learn More 00:37

Melbourne's forwards standing tall

Simon Goodwin has given his key forwards plenty of opportunities to impact this season and this time they repaid him in spades. Daniel Turner had the better of Sam Collins early to set a tone, and provide a target, before Harrison Petty also got involved after a slow start. With Jacob van Rooyen chipping in throughout the match, the trio combined for 10 goals and were critical in the victory.

Learn More 00:50

GOLD COAST 3.2 7.5 8.6 9.9 (63)

MELBOURNE 3.2 8.5 11.5 18.9 (117)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Flanders 2, Witts 2, King 2, Weller, Holman, Davies

Melbourne: Turner 4, Petty 3, van Rooyen 3, Viney 2, Melksham 2, Tholstrop, McVee, Langdon, Fritsch

BEST

Gold Coast: Anderson, Flanders, Uwland, Weller, Witts

Melbourne: Viney, Langdon, Rivers, Turner, Howes, Salem

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Melbourne: Sparrow (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: David Swallow (replaced Ben Long at three-quarter time)

Melbourne: Jake Melksham (replaced Tom Sparrow in the second quarter)

Crowd: 13,026 at People First Stadium