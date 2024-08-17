Simon Goodwin says Jack Viney was a Demon "through and through" and was confident he would stay at the club long-term

Jack Viney during the match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at People First Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SIMON Goodwin says Melbourne is "unified and connected" following its win over Gold Coast on Saturday that capped a tumultuous week for the club.

The Demons dominated at stoppages, moved the ball swiftly and watched their three tall forwards boot 10 goals to destroy the Suns by 54 points at their People First Stadium fortress.

It came at the end of a week that had just about everything.

Clayton Oliver had season-ending hand surgery, Alex Neal-Bullen requested a trade back home to South Australia, reports around unrest from Christian Petracca surfaced and North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson confirmed his club was interested in trading for Jack Viney.

Goodwin said the win spoke wonders for Melbourne.

"It tells us a lot about the unity and connection that's pretty strong in our footy club," he said.

"It's a big win. Twenty seven degrees. No interstate (team) has come up here and won.

"There's been a lot spoken about the club this week … but internally there's a real belief with the group we've got that we keep progressing forward and keep trying to get better and we'll find a way forward.

"Yeah, we're not playing finals, that's pretty clear, but we feel we've got a group that can go forward pretty quickly."

Viney simply refused to lose. After the Demons conceded the first two goals, the midfield bull got his hands dirty and began dominating around the stoppages.

He finished with two goals from 30 disposals and game highs in both clearances (nine) and more tellingly centre clearances (seven) where the visitors got on top.

Goodwin said Viney was the "heart and soul" of the club and was confident he would stay long-term.

"He's red and blue through and through," Goodwin said.

"I'm sure that'll (contract) get sorted in due course. He's still got a year to run on his contract.

"He's as passionate about the Melbourne jumper as anyone.

"I love coaching him, he's a ripper and someone that's going to drive our footy club forward next year."

The only sour note for Melbourne was the likelihood of a syndesmosis injury suffered by Tom Sparrow during the second quarter.

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick was beyond disappointed with his team's performance.

The loss, just the Suns' second at home in 2024, ensures they will finish with a losing record for the season.

"Disappointed is probably too nice a word," Hardwick said.

"We set ourselves to play our last game in front of our family, friends and fans and we walk away incredibly disappointed.

"We're not where we need to be.

"It's been a disappointing year, there's no question from my point of view.

"We've made some progress in certain facets, but the fact of the matter is we wanted to be a winning organisation and that's not going to happen this year now."

