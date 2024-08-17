In a game of two halfs it was St Kilda that prevailed, putting Geelong's finals plans in disarray

Darcy Wilson celebrates during the round 23 match between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium, August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has blown a golden chance to lock up a top-four spot after letting a 33-point lead slip in an upset 18-point loss to St Kilda.

After Brisbane's one-point loss to Collingwood earlier on Saturday, the Cats only needed victory to seal a double chance in September - and they led by their game-high margin at half-time.

But an extraordinary third quarter, where St Kilda kicked six unanswered goals and seven in total to Geelong's one, got Ross Lyon's charges back in the game.

The Saints then seized control in the final quarter, kicking away to win 16.11 (107) to 14.5 (89) in front of 31,945 fans at Marvel Stadium.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:45 Deafening noise after Higgins emerges victorious Jack Higgins bangs home a huge goal after a brutal contest between a host of players

00:33 Is Saint in hot water for this Stewart contact? Mitch Owens concedes a free kick after collecting Tom Stewart high

00:43 ‘Miracle goal’ from Owens has Saints dreaming St Kilda’s remarkable comeback continues with a stunning finish from Mitch Owens

00:38 Wilson’s double treat gets fans off their seats Darcy Wilson provides some much-needed spark for St Kilda with two superb goals early in the second half

00:39 Dempsey’s wild bouncer bowls stunned Saint Oliver Dempsey somehow manages to sneak this effort past Callum Wilkie to notch another for the hot Cats

00:30 Danger dazzler keeps Cats cooking Patrick Dangerfield drills a stunning shot from distance as Geelong continues its early dominance

00:38 Mind your Mannagh: Cat slips away for slick goal Geelong completes a superb team goal after Shaun Mannagh finishes in style

It was St Kilda's fifth win in seven matches - an excellent finish to the season.

Geelong (56 points, 14-8) sits fourth, just two points ahead of Brisbane, and will need to beat West Coast at GMHBA Stadium to lock in a top-four berth, while a home qualifying final has likely gone begging.

Skipper Jack Steele (28 disposals, two goals) and Rowan Marshall (28 disposals, 21 hitouts) were crucial to St Kilda's resurgence.

Josh Battle largely kept Jeremy Cameron (three goals) quiet, while Callum Wilkie (28 disposals, 15 marks) was busy in defence.

Jack Higgins (three goals) and Darcy Wilson (two goals, 25 disposals) popped up at crucial times as the Saints shared the goals around.

But Bradley Hill (back) was substituted late, while young gun Mitch Owens (two goals) could come under scrutiny after catching Tom Stewart high midway through the final term.

Classy Cats defender Lawson Humphries (24 disposals) stood out with his sublime ball use, while Jack Bowes (31 touches) and Shaun Mannagh (two goals, 21 touches) were among their better players.

Geelong kept the St Kilda goalless in the first term and nudged out to a 28-point lead via a Patrick Dangerfield long bomb early in the second quarter.

Steele finally got the Saints on the board four minutes into the second term, but a rapid-fire burst of three Cats goals put the visitors in control at half-time.

St Kilda exploded out of the blocks to boot four unanswered goals, including two to Wilson, inside the opening five minutes of the third quarter.

Tim Membrey kicked St Kilda's fifth on the bounce late in the term to level the scores, before Higgins gave the Saints the lead.

St Kilda led by six at three-quarter-time, and while the final term initially proved an arm-wrestle, five consecutive Saints goals put the game to bed.

St Kilda (13th, 10-12) finishes its season against Carlton next Sunday.

Where do they find them?

The Cats' recruiting has been the envy of the league for years and it looks like they did it again last year. However, it’s not their top picks that are proving to be stars, at least not yet. Shaun Mannagh (pick 36 at 26 years old) and Lawson Humphries (selection 63 - the second last of the draft) were two of Geelong’s best against the Saints; Mannagh with 21 disposals and two goals and Humphries picking up 24 touches. Who knows how good their 2023 draft hand will be when the younger, earlier selections start getting games.

When the Saints are hot, they're red hot

It’s hard to know what St Kilda fans find more frustrating, the Saints at their worst or at their best. At half-time the Cats had the game in the bag before St Kilda turned on the jets and played the super-fast football that they - and only they - can do. They were irrepressible as a six-goal burst turned a 33-point deficit into a five-point lead. Ross Lyon has seen it before, but not often enough. Somehow he needs to find the switch that turns his side from a habitual underachiever into an unstoppable black-white-and-red typhoon.

Cooper Sharman celebrates during the round 23 match between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium, August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA 0.3 3.6 10.10 16.11 (107)

GEELONG 3.2 9.3 10.4 14.5 (89)

GOALS

St Kilda: Higgins 3, Wilson 2, Sharman 2, Owens 2, Steele 2, Wood, Membrey, Marshall, Hill, Butler

Geelong: Cameron 3, Stengle 2, Mannagh 2, Rohan, Neale, Knevitt, O.Henry, Dempsey, Dangerfield, Stanley

BEST

St Kilda: Wilkie, Marshall, Steele, Wilson, Higgins,

Geelong: Humphries, Stewart, Mannagh, Bowes, Cameron

INJURIES

St Kilda: Hill (back), Caminiti (arm)

Geelong: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Hugo Garcia, replaced Bradley Hill in the fourth quarter

Geelong: Mitch Duncan, replaced Gary Rohan in the third quarter

Crowd: 31,945 at Marvel Stadium