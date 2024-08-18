Jack Gunston celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Richmond in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WIN AND they're in.

Hawthorn will head to Launceston next weekend with its destiny in its own hands after a clinical run of nine consecutive goals ended Sunday's game against Richmond before Sam Mitchell had left the coaches' box at quarter-time.

But the Hawks might return to September without reigning Peter Crimmins Medallist Will Day after the South Australian was sent to hospital early in the game with a suspected broken collarbone.

By the time Day departed the MCG in an ambulance early in the second quarter, Hawthorn led by a game-high 64 points, before Richmond produced a spirited response to prevent a triple figure hiding that looked very possible in the first half.

The Hawks decimated Richmond in the first quarter, slamming on seven goals in the space of just 11 minutes to kill the contest, reaching the first break 50 points ahead with nine goals on the board after registering 17 more inside 50s and seven more centre clearances. It was a clinic, creating a need for calculators again, but they didn't maintain the pace.

It should have been more, but the final margin of 63 points improved Hawthorn's percentage by 3.3 per cent ahead of next Saturday's game against North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium.

Star midfielder Jai Newcombe produced one of his best performances of 2024, amassing 11 disposals, five clearances and a goal in the first quarter and finishing with 33 touches, 15 contested possessions, 14 score involvements, nine clearances and seven inside 50s.

James Worpel was just as influential at the coal face with 29 disposals and two goals, while Massimo D'Ambrosio and Karl Amon inflicted plenty of damage on the outside from a wing and half-back.

Jack Gunston showed why he should go round again in 2025, slotting a season-high five goals, while Nick Watson and Calsher Dear kicked three goals each.

A ninth straight loss and a 20th loss of Adem Yze's first season at the helm all but confirms Richmond's first wooden spoon since 2007. But it looked good early when Rhyan Mansell made Jarman Impey pay for slipping, tucked the ball under his arm, bounded away towards goal before drilling a shot from just inside 50.

The lead didn't last long. The response was swift and decisive.

Newcombe was in everything and kicked the first before Moore and Gunston hit the scoreboard. By the time Amon drilled a goal from outside 50, Day had just been helped off the ground but Hawthorn couldn't have been more dominant.

But just when record books needed to be peeked at, Richmond dug in. They were never going to come back from so far back but after Hawthorn kicked three of the first four goals of the second quarter, Toby Nankervis threw his weight around and gave away some free kicks, but made his intentions clear. Noah Balta kicked two goals in two minutes before Hugo Ralphsmith and Mansell kicked the next two to make it four in a row. They won the quarter, but it was a consolation prize on a day where they lost by 50+ points for the sixth time in 2024.

Gunston kicked the first goal of the second half, but Richmond didn't drop its bundle. Shai Bolton kicked a second and then a third. After starting so poorly, suddenly the Tigers were alive. But a sloppy moment from Nankervis resulted in a 50m penalty and another Worpel goal.

Next week could feasibly be Gunston's final game, but it shouldn't be. The veteran added two last-quarter goals to enjoy his biggest bag of the year. Hawthorn look destined for finals and Gunston looks destined for another season in the famous brown and gold.

Don't miss him this week

Calsher Dear was stiff to miss out on a Telstra Rising Star nomination last week, as Sam Mitchell pointed out on Sunday night. But after backing up the three goals he kicked against Carlton with another three against Richmond, the 19-year-old should finally get the recognition his season deserves when the judges convene on Monday.

Built for September

Jai Newcombe has become a star in the past two years. He has finished second in the past two Peter Crimmins Medals and was named in the All-Australian squad last year. He hasn't quite hit those heights this season, but on Sunday he showed just how valuable he can be. Newcombe was enormous in the first quarter, amassing 11 touches and five clearances before finishing with 33 and nine to go with 14 score involvements.

HAWTHORN 9.3 12.6 15.11 19.17 (131)

RICHMOND 1.1 6.5 8.6 10.8 (68)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Gunston 5, Watson 3, Dear 3, Moore 2, Worpel 2, Mackenzie, Chol, Amon, Newcombe,

Richmond: Bolton 3, Balta 2, Mansell 2, Ralphsmith, Hopper, Graham

BEST

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Worpel, Moore, Gunston, D'Ambrosio, Amon, Macdonald,

Richmond: Nankervis, Bolton, Prestia, Short, Vlaustin

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Day (collarbone), Scrimshaw (finger)

Richmond: None

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Luke Breust replaced Will Day in the first quarter

Richmond: Kamdyn McIntosh replaced Matt Coulthard in the third quarter

Crowd: 58,231 at the MCG