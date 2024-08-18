Sam Darcy has been lauded by Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge after his performance against the Kangaroos

Sam Darcy celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against North Melbourne in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has hailed the "good step" taken by Sam Darcy as he bounced back to goalkicking form with a starring performance against North Melbourne.

Darcy kicked a career-best seven goals as the Bulldogs all but secured a finals berth with a 96-point hammering of the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

BULLDOGS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The 208cm target was under pressure after kicking a wayward 1.5 in the previous round but responded superbly with 7.1.

Darcy took nine marks, including four contested, and had 20 disposals on his way to kicking the second biggest bag of goals by any player this season.

North Melbourne battled away after losing key defender Charlie Comben (concussion/leg) and substitute Miller Bergman (concussion) to injuries.

"It was not ideal for the Kangas to lose Comben like they did, so if we got the supply right and gave (our key forwards) a bit of a look it was always going to be a bit of a challenge for them to defend him," Beveridge said of the 21-year-old Darcy.

Learn More 11:24

"But ultimately, as far as the game between the ears goes, to see the way he was able to take a deep breath and convert and not even really worry too much about last week, that was a good step for Sam."

The Bulldogs restricted North Melbourne to just three goals after quarter-time in a strong response to their shock loss to Adelaide a week earlier.

Learn More 07:14

"We needed to get a few things back on track after what happened last week, and so the way the game panned out after (quarter-time) was important and pleasing for us," Beveridge said.

North Melbourne's heaviest defeat of the season was made worse when Comben and Bergman were both hurt in marking contest collisions.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:24 Full post-match, R23: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 23’s match against North Melbourne

10:58 Full post-match, R23: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 23’s match against Western Bulldogs

02:27 Darcy in seventh heaven as huge haul leads big day Sam Darcy boots a career-high seven majors in an outstanding performance

07:14 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne The Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round 23

00:33 Sky-high Simpkin soars with massive MOTY contender Jy Simpkin gets serious hang time and sticks a spectacular speccy

00:48 Richards' ripping strike continues Dogs party Ed Richards drills a beauty from 50 to extend his side's huge margin

00:57 Insane Darcy blitz blows North away with career-high Sam Darcy slots three majors in a row to take him to six goals for the match in an electric display

00:43 Jumping Jamarra causing trouble with quick double Jamarra Ugle-Hagan shows off his athleticism and nails back-to-back majors

00:42 Huge collision brings concerns as courageous Comben subbed Charlie Comben is subbed out of the match with concussion after this aerial contest

00:42 Big Dogs flex their muscles with inevitable response Jamarra Ugle-Hagan slots it through after Aaron Naughton's terrific contested assist

00:59 Running Roos cut them open for electric opener Nick Larkey slams through his first after a quick North Melbourne transition

Comben, who missed most of last season after breaking his left leg, was taken to hospital during Sunday's match after injuring the same leg.

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson was unsure of the extent of the damage when asked about it after the game.

Learn More 10:58

Clarkson found few positives out of his side's seventh consecutive loss to the Bulldogs.

"They're a really good side and they made us hurt in the middle of the ground," he said.

"Their capacity to control the ball by hand and foot was outstanding today."