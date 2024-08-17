Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Jack Lukosius, Ryley Sanders, Tyler Welsh. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday August 17, 3.20pm ACST

Father-son draft prospect Tyler Welsh gave Crows fans a glimpse of the future with a starring role in Adelaide's 77-point thumping of Port Adelaide in the SANFL Showdown.

The strong-marking youngster, who turned 18 on Thursday, booted five goals from 12 disposals and six marks as the Crows gave themselves a chance of snatching a spot in the top five.

Current Crows Billy Dowling (30 disposals, one goal) and Brodie Smith (34) racked up the touches, while Chayce Jones also got plenty of it with 24 disposals.

Chris Burgess continued some solid form in front of goal with four majors, while Toby Murray and Karl Gallagher added two apiece.

Defender Will Hamill had 20 touches and four marks after undergoing finger surgery, while Ned McHenry kicked one goal from 19 disposals ad eight tackles.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan had 20 hitouts to go along with his 15 disposals and a goal.

James Borlase (seven) and Brayden Cook (four, one goal) were less prolific.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Brisbane at AIA Vitality Centre, Saturday August 17, 12.05pm AEST

Brisbane was led superbly by veterans Jarryd Lyons and Darcy Fort in its tough eight-point loss to Collingwood.

Lyons collected possessions at will, racking up a game-high 41 touches to go with his 10 clearances, nine marks and eight tackles.

Fort was huge around the ground, dominating the ruck contest (30 hitouts) and finishing with 12 clearances, 26 disposals and two goals.

Defender Jaxon Prior (24 touches, 10 marks) was a solid presence down back, while Irish duo Conor McKenna (19, eight) and James Madden (19, seven) provided strong support.

Forward Noah Answerth kicked one goal from his 15 disposals, and Darcy Craven also kicked one from his nine touches.

All yet to play a senior game, Luke Beecken (15 disposals), Zane Zakostelsky (15), Reece Torrent (16), Luke Lloyd (11, one goal) and Will McLachlan (four) toiled hard.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Richmond at Ikon Park, Sunday August 18, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Brisbane at AIA Vitality Centre, Saturday August 17, 12.05pm AEST

Collingwood shocked premiership fancy Brisbane with an eight-point win on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies, sitting in 20th spot on the ladder, held on in the arm-wrestle against the third-placed Lions to end their season on a high.

Rookie defender Charlie Dean was incredible down back, finishing with 17 marks to go along with his 26 disposals.

Young midfielder Finlay Macrae had the ball on a string, collecting a team-high 37 disposals and eight clearances, while fellow mids Lachie Sullivan (23 disposals, six marks, one goal) and Ed Allan (27, six clearances) were equally as prolific.

Omitted from the senior side to face Brisbane at the MCG, first-year forward Joe Richards responded with two goals from 25 disposals.

Defenders Tew Jiath (18 disposals, 10 marks), Oleg Markov (20, six) and Jakob Ryan (17, five) stood up under constant pressure from the Lions' forwards.

Forward Reef McInnes (17 disposals, six tackles), key tall Nathan Kreuger (10, one goal), rookie defender Josh Eyre (seven, five marks) and untried ruck Iliro Smit (12 hitouts, one goal) were also among the action.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Essendon at Piranha Park, Sunday August 18, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Swan Districts at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 17, 2.30pm AWST

Peel Thunder's 31-point win over Swan Districts keeps it on top of the ladder with just one round to play.

Silky midfielder James Aish was among the action, collecting a game-high 30 disposals along with seven marks, four tackles and a goal, while untried forward Sebit Kuek was Peel's only multiple goalkicker with two majors from 12 disposals, six tackles and seven marks.

Playing managed minutes on return from injury, defender Oscar McDonald (10 disposals) and forward Michael Walters (seven) will be better for the runs.

Young ruckman Max Knobel (37 hitouts, six tackles) gave his midfielders first use, with Neil Erasmus (27 disposals, seven clearances, six tackles) and Will Brodie (26, five, six) feasting on the opportunity.

After being omitted from the senior side, Matt Taberner kicked one goal from his 14 touches.

Defender Ethan Hughes finished with 22 disposals and nine marks, while Tom Emmett (15 disposals, three clearances), Cooper Simpson (14, one goal), Ethan Stanley ( 13) and Hugh Davies (five) were other Freo-listed players to feature.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Geelong at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday August 18, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Casey Demons at People First Stadium, Saturday August 17, 10am AEST

Rory Atkins had the ball on a string as Gold Coast smashed Casey by 88 points.

Atkins collected a game-high 40 touches, 12 marks and four clearances to be one of his side's best, but he wasn't alone, with the Suns' forwards also having a day out, kicking 27.13 in the high-scoring shootout.

Omitted from the senior side this week, Alex Sexton responded with a five-goal showing to go along with his 19 disposals and 11 marks. Yet-to-debut midfielder Will Rowlands (13 disposals, two marks) and out-of-favour tall Jack Lukosius (24 disposals, 14 marks) also booted five goals each.

Meanwhile, ruckman Ned Moyle (22 disposals, 29 hitouts, six marks) kicked three majors, while Hewago Oea (27 disposals, nine marks) and Jack Mahony (16, four tackles) contributed two apiece.

Midfielder Brayden Fiorini was influential around the contest with 35 disposals and nine clearances, while key tall Joel Jeffrey (25 disposals, nine marks), rookie defender Lloyd Johnston (16 disposals, eight marks, one goal) and untried mid-forward Oskar Faulkhead (21 disposals) were also busy.

Jy Farrar (15 disposals, nine marks), Tom Berry (18), Darcy Macpherson (16), Sandy Brock (13), Malcolm Rosas jnr (13, five clearances) and Ethan Read (six, one goal) were other Suns in action.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Greater Western Sydney at DSV Stadium, Saturday August 17, 12.05pm AEST

Rookie forward Wade Derksen was busy as Greater Western Sydney went down to Williamstown by 26 points.

The 2022 mid-season draft selection finished with 25 disposals and 12 marks to go with his two goals, with veteran defender Nick Haynes (19 disposals, four marks) also booting two majors.

Untried ruckman Nick Madden was on top in the ruck battle, finishing with a game-high 34 hitouts, 20 disposals and eight clearances, while key back Leek Aleer was influential with 10 marks to go with his 20 disposals.

Omitted from the senior side to face Fremantle, Xavier O'Halloran collected 26 disposals, six clearances and one goal, while veteran Adam Kennedy (16 disposals), Callum Brown (13) and rookie forward Nathan Wardius (five) also kicked a goal each.

First-year players Joe Fonti (12 disposals, five marks three tackles) and James Leake (13, six clearances) were among the action, as was Ryan Angwin (11 disposals, three clearances).

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Werribee at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday August 18, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Casey Demons at People First Stadium, Saturday August 17, 10am AEST

Veteran forward Ben Brown showed he's still got it despite playing just six senior games this season due to a mix of injury and form, kicking six goals in Casey's 88-point loss to Gold Coast.

Brown's return of 6.1 came from 10 disposals and five marks, with small forward Shane McAdam (12 disposals, six marks) also a strong contributor up forward with four goals.

Andy Moniz-Wakefield was the side's leading disposal winner with 35 touches along with nine marks and three tackles, while young mids Kynan Brown (21 disposals, five clearances), Bailey Laurie (20, five) and Taj Woewodin (13, one goal) also found plenty of the ball in the tough loss.

Ruck-forward recruit Tom Fullarton (15 disposals, six marks, one goal), young ruck Will Verrall (14 hitouts, five clearances), defender Jed Adams (nine disposals, four marks) and big forwards Josh Schache and Matthew Jefferson (six) were other AFL-listed Demons in action.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v North Melbourne at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday August 17, 12.05pm AEST

Hugh Greenwood couldn't do much more than he has at state league level this year and again had a standout game for the Kangaroos in their 17-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

The 32-year-old laid a massive 14 tackles to go with 26 disposals, seven clearances and one goal.

Jaidyn Stephenson was also prominent with 27 touches and two goals, while Charlie Lazzaro had a team-high 30 disposals.

Small forward Blake Drury hit the scoreboard with one goal from 21 possessions, and Cooper Harvey slotted two and laid seven tackles along with 10 disposals.

Teenage ruck Wil Dawson added to the pressure with 10 tackles, 10 touches and 18 hitouts, with his slightly older off-sider Finnbar Maley finishing with 20 disposals and seven hitouts.

Will Phillips was busy with 21 disposals and seven clearances, Riley Hardeman had 10 touches, mid-season recruit Geordie Payne had six and Taylor Goad four.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday August 17, 3.20pm ACST

Port Adelaide was well and truly outclassed by Adelaide in a 77-point defeat on Saturday.

First-year midfielder Will Lorenz imposed himself on the contest with a brilliant 27-disposal, 12-tackle, nine-clearance effort in the hefty loss.

Fellow mid Josh Sinn was just as busy, finishing with 23 touches, seven marks and five tackles, while young forward Thomas Scully (eight disposals, two tackles) was Port's only multiple goalkicker with two majors.

Untried pair Tom Anastasopoulos (17 disposals, seven tackles) and Tom McCallum (14, five) got among the action, while ruck duo Ivan Soldo (nine disposals, one goal) and Dante Visentini (nine, five tackles) combined for 51 hitouts.

Forward Ollie lord kicked one goal from seven touches, while Dylan Williams (13 disposals, four marks), Tom Clurey (13), Lachlan Charleson (three), and Xavier Walsh (six) had quieter days.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Richmond at Ikon Park, Sunday August 18, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Geelong at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday August 18, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Footscray at Tramway Oval, Saturday August 17, 11.05am AEST

Sydney was no match for Footscray, going down to the ladder-leaders by 37 points in the final round of the season.

After playing less than a quarter as the sub in Friday night's match against Essendon, Corey Warner fronted up for the VFL side and was among the Swans' better players

Warner collected 27 disposals, had 10 clearances and kicked a goal to put his hand up for a starting 22 position in the Swans' premiership push.

Corey Warner WOOOOOOOOW 🤯



Young midfielder Angus Sheldrick also put his hand up for a recall, finishing with team-highs of 28 disposals and 12 clearances.

Rookie defender Harry Arnold (17 disposals, six marks) was solid down back, young mid Caleb Mitchell (18 disposals, six marks) found plenty of the ball, and ruck duo Peter Ladhams (17 hitouts, 17 disposals, one goal) and Lachlan McAndrew (24 hitouts, six tackles, three clearances) won the battle in the middle.

Joel Hamling kicked two goals to go with his 11 disposals and nine marks, while Aaron Francis (13 disposals, five marks) was ever-present.

Academy product Indhi Kirk (11 disposals, five tackles) and untried trio Tom Hanily (16 disposals), Jaiden Magor (17) and Will Green (one goal) were other Swans players in action.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v West Coast at Revo Fitness Stadium, Saturday August 17, 2.30pm AWST

West Coast remains anchored to the bottom of the ladder after a 58-point loss to Claremont.

Young midfielder Jai Culley was among the Eagles' better players, laying a mammoth 15 tackles to go with his 14 disposals and seven clearances.

After being dropped from the senior side, forward Ryan Maric had 19 touches and two clearances, while ruckman Matt Flynn was in the thick of it with 37 hitouts and four clearances.

Rookie Loch Rawlinson (14 disposals, seven tackles), mid-season pick-up Jack Hutchinson (11, 10) and first year player Archer Reid (10, one goal) were also strong contributors.

Young midfielder Campbell Chesser (14 disposals, nine tackles) and defender Coby Burgiel (three tackles) made successful returns from injury.

Harry Barnett (eight disposals, five tackles), rookie Coen Livingstone (five, four) and defender Rhett Bazzo (eight) were others in action.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Footscray at Tramway Oval, Saturday August 17, 11.05am AEST

First-year midfielder Ryley Sanders showed he belongs at the top level with another scintillating outing in Footscray's 37-point win over Sydney.

The 2023 No.6 pick collected 35 disposals, seven clearances and took five marks to be one of the Dogs' better players in a win that could land them the minor premiership, depending on Sunday's results.

Young forward Riley Garcia was equally as influential in the win, finishing with 29 disposals, nine clearances and six tackles, while youngster Dominic Bedendo (17 disposals, eight marks) led the way in attack with three goals.

Veteran Anthony Scott (23 disposals, six marks, one goal) found plenty of the ball himself, while defenders Luke Cleary (23 disposals, nine marks), Alex Keath (29, nine) and Nick Coffield (23, nine) dominated down back.

Former Demons Oskar Baker (19 disposals, eight marks) and James Harmes (26, three clearances) kicked one goal each, as did Charlie Clarke, who collected 21 disposals to go with his major.

Ryan Gardner (10 disposals) kicked two goals, while untried ruck Lachlan Smith (12 disposals, 21 hitouts, three clearances) and defender Jedd Busslinger (21, seven marks) toiled hard.

Young forwards Arthur Jones (11 disposals, one goal) and Kelsey Rypstra (two) were quiet.