Nic Newman greets fans after the R11 match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH many teams looking quite similar towards the end of the year, it can be hard to find a unique edge to help get a significant jump in ranking or get a win as an underdog.

Enter Brent Daniels (FWD, $817,000), who was owned by just over one per cent of coaches leading into last round before lighting it up in one of the most epic performances of the year. The 25-year-old demolished the Dockers with 29 possessions, seven marks, 13 tackles and three goals for a round-high 171. Despite scoring 68 the week before, he had crept onto people's radar of late with some nice form between rounds 17 and 21 which included impressive highs of 93, 99, 116 and 129. What a legend!

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

On the flipside, in honour of Book Week, let's talk about 'The Dawg who lost his bark'. After being $7K short of bringing in my No.1 defender option last week, Nic Newman (DEF, $927,000), who did his job and pumped out 119, I was happy to roll into a one-week play of James 'Sic Dawg' Sicily (DEF, $781,000), as did many others, including coaches in the hunt for the Hilux given he had the easiest match-up in the game for defenders vs the Tigers. The Hawks skipper looked disinterested despite his access to uncontested marks on his way to his lowest score since round one and lowest on record vs the Tigers with 53 from 15 possessions and four marks. A far cry from the 137 from 15 marks he had against them in round 14 and with Eddie Ford waiting in the wings this week, don't keep Sicily for the players trip. Out of interest's sake, his previous four scores against the Tigers were 109, 116, 121 and 137… So coaches, this one is not on you.

It's GF time and what a season we have had! Navigating the early byes was something new, we have had injuries, suspensions, highs and lows but we have made it to the end. We may go head-to-head with each other in this game but at the end of the day we are all in this marathon together so congrats on reaching the finish line. The battle for the Hilux and Hats are tight, so good luck to all involved, back yourself and go hard!

I may have choked in the hat chase but at the end of the day, I'm still in the top one per cent of coaches which isn't bad for a transparent content creator now is it? So for anyone that says my advice sucks … I follow it and ended up OK, hat or no hat.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

MOST TRADED IN

Nic Newman (DEF, $927,000)

Dylan Moore (FWD, $855,000)

Brent Daniels (FWD, $817,000)

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $711,000)

Noah Anderson (MID, $844,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Hayden Young (DEF, $759,000)

James Peatling (FWD/MID, $627,000)

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $779,000)

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $571,000)

Jordan Clark (DEF, $830,000)

Learn More 01:50

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Archie Roberts (DEF, $378,000) +$81,000

Brent Daniels (FWD, $817,000) +$62,000

George Hewett (MID, $711,000) +$58,000

Jack Gunston (FWD, $487,000) +$56,000

Ollie Hollands (MID, $608,000) +$53,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Will Day (MID, $576,000) -$83,000

Mitch Duncan (DEF, $658,000) -$68,000

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $779,000) -$52,000

Izak Rankine (FWD, $697,000) -$50,000

Jarrod Berry (MID, $691,000) -$49,000

Learn More 01:04

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Archie Roberts (DEF, $378,000) - 23

Jacob Blight (DEF, $283,0000) - 6

Jaxon Binns (MID, $213,000) 0

Robert Hansen jnr (FWD, $230,000) 5

Daniel Curtin (MID/DEF, $246,000) 7

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1.03M) 148

Errol Gulden (MID, $921,000) 146

Will Day (MID, $576,000) 143

Mitch Duncan (DEF, $658) 140

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $779,000) 136

STOCKS UP

Noah Anderson (MID, $844,000): The 23-year-old Sun loves to play bully ball and there is no better team to do it against than the Tigers. He is coming off 118 vs the Dees and should have a field day against a team that is giving up points for laughs in the midfield. He has a career average of 119 against them, the only flag is he is away from home where he averages significantly less, but the match-up overrides it here in my opinion.

Nic Newman (DEF, $927,000): The Blues' defensive accumulator maintains his status as the No.1 defender option as he continues his strong finish to the year. He is averaging 127 in his last three games and has an easy match-up with the Saints to finish under the roof.

Dylan Moore (FWD, $855,000): The hard-working half-forward has turned it up a notch the last two weeks with huge scores of 119 and 132 following a four-week stretch of double-figure returns. Although his last outing at Pork Park wasn't anything to write home about, his form and match-up with the Roos should ensure another good return.

Dylan Moore celebrates a goal during the R23 match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG on August 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $711,000): Over the years we have seen coaches successfully chase a match-up for a full forward in the hope they kick a bag and the writing is on the wall for the 31-year-old as he lines up against the Eagles at the Cattery this week. We saw a few weeks back what Tim Membrey did with 10 marks and five goals for 154 and there is every chance Cameron has a day out if you need a POD.

Elliot Yeo (DEF/MID, $810,000): Take the 30-year-old back off the never again list, again, because his form last week playing inside mid, combined with a favourable match-up for that role against the Cats makes him an option as a cheap defender. Jack Steele did what he liked last week for 148 and Yeo is coming off 28 touches and nine tackles against the Blues where he scored 108. A bargain one-week play.

STOCKS DOWN

Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $759,000): The talented Docker's scoring has dried right up and it's not the type of form you want to take into a GF. He has just one triple-figure score in the last six weeks and is coming off his second 70 on the trot. His match-up this week is the cherry on top with a game against the Power who are one of the more restrictive teams.

James Peatling (FWD/MID, $627,000): After spending a month as the F6 saviour, it all came crashing down against the Dockers as the return of Stephen Coniglio had a greater impact than anticipated. After recording a low of 83 in his last four games, the tackle machine managed to lay just two on his way to a score of 33.

Jordan Clark (DEF, $830,000): The hard-working half-back has had a sensational season, averaging a career-high 98. Unfortunately, he had a tough outing against the Giants with just 65 last week and coaches are eyeing off that match-up with the Power as another reason to part ways for the last round.

Jordan Clark in action during the R23 match between Fremantle and GWS at Engie Stadium on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

James Sicily (DEF, $781,000): Enough has been said about last week's performance, but moving forward there is more justification to move the Dawg on. Last time the Hawks played the Roos, Eddie Ford played a shutdown role on him, restricting him to 66 with 19 possessions and just four marks.

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $779,000): The legendary RUC Pig has done an amazing job this year, averaging an impressive 98. He appeared to be managed in game last week as he freshens up for finals, playing just 64 per cent game time for a score of 44, so a move to Xerri or Marshall will need to be made for the final week.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.