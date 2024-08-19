The Hawks will be without Will Day for their clash against the Kangaroos

Will Day is treated by medical staff during Hawthorn's match against Richmond in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING Peter Crimmins medallist Will Day has been ruled of this weekend's trip to Launceston to face North Melbourne in the final round of the home and away season.

The 23-year-old was cleared of a broken collarbone on Sunday night after being substituted out of the 63-point win over Richmond following a crunching collision with teammate Jai Newcombe.

But after undergoing further testing on Monday, Day has suffered a partially dislocated collarbone where it connects to the sternum.

Day will meet with another specialist on Tuesday to determine if he can play a role in September if the Hawks seal a return to the finals for the time since 2018.

The South Australian missed the first six games of the season due to the stress fracture he suffered in his foot at the start of January, but returned to be one of Hawthorn's most influential players since round seven, featuring in 12 wins from 16 appearances.

Versatile defender Jack Scrimshaw is in doubt for the round 24 clash against the Kangaroos after finishing the game on the bench with a badly dislocated finger.

Learn More 00:38

The Hawks are hoping to regain Changkuoth Jiath after he missed a second game due to calf tightness.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year contract extension last week after playing 11 straight games, following a delayed start to the year due to hamstring and quad strains.