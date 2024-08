Dan Houston after Port Adelaide's win over Adelaide in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

- Dan Houston won't play again this year - and maybe not ever again for the Power

- Swans coach John Longmire will be all business despite locking up top spot

- Triple-flag Tiger Dylan Grimes hangs up the boots

- What does Jack Viney's show of faith in Melbourne mean?

