Injury to Rhylee West rules him out of Western Bulldogs' final home and away game

Rhylee West celebrates during the round 18 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs small forward Rhylee West has undergone surgery to repair the broken jaw he suffered in Sunday’s 96-point win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

The 24-year-old underwent surgery on Monday following a collision in the third quarter with Kangaroos youngster Miller Bergman.

West was tactically substituted out of the match before scans revealed the extent of the damage after the game.

The father-son recruit has been ruled out of Sunday’s final game of the home and away season against Greater Western Sydney in Ballarat, but the door is ajar for him to return in September.

Luke Beveridge’s side is not guaranteed a finals berth just yet, but if they qualify there is a hope West will be available to play in the elimination final.

All-Australian ruckman Tim English is expected to miss a second game with an ankle injury after missing the win over North Melbourne.

Tim English and Tristan Xerri contest the ruck during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The West Australian will get the chance to press his case on Friday, but is likely to need another week to fully recover.

Mid-season recruit Kelsey Rypstra has suffered a season-ending hamstring strain in the VFL, just a fortnight after recovering from another hamstring injury.