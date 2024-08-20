Liam Shiels will retire from the AFL after this weekend's game against Hawthorn

Liam Shiels during the match between North Melbourne and West Coast in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TRIPLE premiership player Liam Shiels will play his 288th and final AFL game against his old club this weekend after announcing his retirement from the AFL.

Shiels informed his North Melbourne teammates on Tuesday that his 16th season in the competition would be his last.

Fittingly, his last game will come this Saturday against Hawthorn, for whom he played 255 games and won three flags.

He signed with North Melbourne ahead of the 2023 season and has played a further 32 games for the Kangaroos under the watch of Alastair Clarkson, his former coach at the Hawks.

"I've been lucky enough to do what I love for the last 16 years and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to play out my last couple of years at the North Melbourne Football Club," Shiels said.

"I always thought I'd be a one-club player, but I'll always be proud to have finished my football here. As much as I hoped I could have done more to put more wins on the board, these have been some of the most fulfilling years I've had.

"I've only been here two years but it feels like I've been here much longer.

Alastair Clarkson (left) and Liam Shiels (right) after the 2014 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"To the Hawthorn Football Club. You gave me my first opportunity when you drafted me as a school kid at the end of 2008. I was lucky enough to achieve the ultimate success three times over. I couldn't have asked for anything more.

"And to 'Clarko'. You’ve backed me in from day dot. You nicknamed me 'Pup' when I was 17 and you've made sure I've squeezed as much out of myself as possible and then some more.

"I wouldn't be in the position I am today without your guidance, care and support. I have loved playing for you and I have learned so much off you about the game but more importantly about life and this has made me a better person, husband and now father."

