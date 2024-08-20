Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

Simon Goodwin, Christian Petracca and Taj Woewodin after Melbourne's win against Adelaide in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 24.

AFL Daily Round Table is an in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- An elite level performance from Sam Darcy

- The beautiful story of Calsher Dear at Hawthorn

- The Suns are all talk and no action - again

- Simon Goodwin goes into bat for Christian Petracca. Should the Norm Smith winner speak publicly?

- The stoush between Simon Goodwin and Alastair Clarkson

- Luke Beveridge makes Bulldogs history this weekend

- How the final 8 will take shape this weekend

- Sarah's 'Go With Your Gut' segment returns

- Nat's incredible day at the MCG with Ariarne Titmus

- Gabbo's embarrassing moment at GWS training that left Toby Greene and Callan Ward in fits of laughter

- What we're looking forward to this weekend

