The teams are in for Sunday's round 24 games

L-R: Zac Williams, Michael Walters, Mitch Georgiades. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Zac Williams will miss Sunday's must-win clash with St Kilda, Fremantle veteran Michael Walters is back for his first game since round 19, while Mitch Georgiades will return to the Port Adelaide line-up after recovering from a quad strain.

In better news for the Blues, defenders Adam Saad and Mitch McGovern will both play after overcoming hamstring injuries, but spearhead Charlie Curnow will join Williams on the sideline after he failed to recover from a hamstring complaint.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

Mattaes Phillipou has been added to St Kilda's side for the clash after overcoming the illness that kept him out of the action for the past two weeks. Forward Anthony Caminiti will miss for the Saints after he re-injured his shoulder last weekend.

Despite some doubt over his fitness, Tim English has been named in the ruck for the Western Bulldogs to take on Greater Western Sydney, while young forward Arthur Jones comes in for this first game of the season.

Forward Riley Garcia (injured) and Buku Khamis (omitted) come out of the Dogs' side.

Learn More 07:36

First-year player Harvey Thomas comes into Giants' side, while defender Lachie Ash will miss the game through suspension.

Georgiades returns for Port Adelaide's clash with Fremantle after recovering from the quad strain that forced him to miss the last two games, while Jed McEntee has also been added to the side.

Quinton Narkle (omitted) and Dan Houston (suspended) will both miss.

In what is a must-win clash for Fremantle, veteran Walters comes into the side in place of Bailey Banfield (omitted).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.English, A.Jones

Out: R.West (jaw), B.Khamis (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Macrae

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Thomas

Out: L.Ash (suspension)

Last week's sub: Conor Stone

Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Saad

Out: Z.Williams (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Ashton Moir

ST KILDA

In: M.Phillipou

Out: A.Caminiti (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Hugo Garcia

Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: M.Walters

Out: B.Banfield (omitted)

Last week's sub: Nathan O'Driscoll

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Georgiades, J.McEntee

Out: D.Houston (suspension), Q.Narkle (omitted)

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle