The Traders wrap up an epic season of AFL Fantasy

Andrew Brayshaw in action during Fremantle's clash against Port Adelaide in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE SEASON is over! After 24 rounds, league premierships have been won, hats claimed and one coach is now the new owner of a Toyota HiLux.

Chris, coach of Noeyedeer5, finished in first place after a crazy weekend to finish the 2024 season.

The Fremantle supporter was watching his Dockers in the final game of the round as he cheered on Andrew Brayshaw collecting Fantasy points while Connor Rozee sat on the bench at the end of the game. The fact his AFL club went down and missed finals didn't worry him as a HiLux valued at up to $70,000 will be in his driveway for his efforts.

It was a grandstand finish with plenty of challenges thrown up to coaches in the final round. From game time changes, lightning delays, late outs and more, it was a fitting way for the season to end.

Connor Rozee after Port Adelaide's win over Fremantle in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Chris tells his story on the podcast.

The Traders look back at the year and award the Dane Swan Medal for the Fantasy MVP to Tristan Xerri. The big Roo had a season for the ages with some great stats as he became the first player to be priced at more than $1.1 million. Matt Roberts is awarded the Michael Barlow Medal for the Cash Cow of the Year. Xerri and Roberts join the show to accept their awards.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie run through their 'AFL Fantasy Wrapped' as they reminisce about some of the highs and lows before turning their attention to some of their first picked players in 2025.

In this episode …

1:00 - Final rankings for The Traders.

2:30 - Jeremy Cameron was the most traded in player for the final round and kicked nine goals.

4:35 - Why would Warnie trade out Zach Merrett?

6:45 - The challenges Fantasy coaches faced.

9:15 - What did the boys do with Isaac Heeney?

13:00 - Dylan Moore saved his score by kicking three in the last quarter with 63 points.

14:00 - Chris - coach of Noeyedeer5 joins the boys.

16:45 - "Do you want to win it or do you want second?" - a question from a Fantasy GOAT.

24:00 - Any issues with luxury trade season?

27:40 - Riley Bonner and Jordan Clark were important round one trades.

30:50 - What the vibe was like coming home on Sunday.

34:00 - Hunter has the unlucky mug for finishing 101.

36:20 - We didn't see Dayne Zorko being the No.1 forward.

41:00 - Tristan Xerri gets the Dane Swan Medal.

44:15 - "I'm not too sure what a lot of that means, but sure".

48:30 - Michael Barlow announces Matt Roberts as the Cash Cow of the Year.

49:50 - Roberts picked himself in Fantasy this year, holding himself to the end of the season.

54:20 - The Traders check out aflfantasywrapped.com.

59:30 - Warnie traded out some players who put big scores on his head such as Zach Merrett's 149.

1:03:30 - Calvin looks at some options for next year including the discounted Bailey Smith.

