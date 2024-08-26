Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters and Alex Pearce after Fremantle's loss to Port Adelaide in R24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NOT only did round 24 lock in the eight teams that will vie for the premiership over the coming month, it confirmed Richmond as the holder of the first pick in November's Telstra AFL Draft.

With the home and away portion of one of the most competitive seasons ever now behind us, the bottom 10 teams – and their resulting draft selections – are now in place.

>> CHECK OUT THE 2024 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER BELOW

The Tigers' 28-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday ensured they finished with the wooden spoon and the No.1 draft pick.

North Melbourne has the No.2 selection, the fifth straight season it has finished in the bottom two.

The only small upside (although it would prefer this to not be the case) of Fremantle missing the finals is it now has two top-10 selections, with one tied to Collingwood as part of the Lachie Schultz trade last year.

The Dockers also have a pick tied to Port Adelaide, currently No.17, that they acquired from the Power last year.

Freo is expected to be active in the trade space in the next 12 months, with the Dockers having shown interest in Richmond's Shai Bolton and Sydney's Chad Warner (who comes out of contract at the end of next season).

Like the Dockers, Gold Coast has three selections in the top 20, while Sydney has two, the second of which comes courtesy of North Melbourne's assistance package that was granted last year.

Picks 11 to 18 could still change based on how the top eight teams perform in the finals.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AS OF AUGUST 26

ROUND ONE
PICK CLUB
1

Richmond
2

North Melbourne
3

West Coast
4

Adelaide
5

Melbourne
6

Gold Coast
7

St Kilda
8

Essendon
9

Fremantle
10

Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)
11

Carlton
12

Hawthorn
13

Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs) 
14

Brisbane
15

Greater Western Sydney
16

Geelong
17

Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide) 
18

Sydney
19

Sydney (NM assistance package)
20

Gold Coast (NM assistance package) 

 

ROUND TWO
PICK CLUB
21

Richmond
22

North Melbourne
23

West Coast
24

St Kilda (tied to Adelaide) 
25

Adelaide (tied to Melbourne) 
26

Gold Coast
27

Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
28

Essendon
29

Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
30

Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood) 
31

Carlton
32

Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
33

Western Bulldogs
34

Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
35

Greater Western Sydney
36

Geelong
37

Port Adelaide
38

Melbourne (tied to Sydney)

 

ROUND THREE
PICK CLUB
39

Richmond
40

North Melbourne
41

Richmond (tied to West Coast) 
42

Adelaide
43

St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)
44

Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)
45

Melbourne (tied to St Kilda) 
46

Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
47

Richmond (tied to Fremantle) 
48

Collingwood
49

Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton) 
50

Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
51

Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)
52

Brisbane
53

Greater Western Sydney
54

Geelong
55

Port Adelaide
56

Sydney

 

ROUND FOUR
PICK CLUB
57

Richmond
58

North Melbourne
59

West Coast
60

Adelaide
61

Melbourne
62

Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)
63

Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
64

North Melbourne (tied to Essendon) 
65

Carlton (tied to Fremantle) 
66

Richmond (tied to Collingwood) 
67

Hawthorn (tied to Carlton) 
68

Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn) 
69

Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)
70

Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane) 
71

Greater Western Sydney
72

Geelong
73

Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide) 
74

Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)