NOT only did round 24 lock in the eight teams that will vie for the premiership over the coming month, it confirmed Richmond as the holder of the first pick in November's Telstra AFL Draft.
With the home and away portion of one of the most competitive seasons ever now behind us, the bottom 10 teams – and their resulting draft selections – are now in place.
The Tigers' 28-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday ensured they finished with the wooden spoon and the No.1 draft pick.
North Melbourne has the No.2 selection, the fifth straight season it has finished in the bottom two.
The only small upside (although it would prefer this to not be the case) of Fremantle missing the finals is it now has two top-10 selections, with one tied to Collingwood as part of the Lachie Schultz trade last year.
The Dockers also have a pick tied to Port Adelaide, currently No.17, that they acquired from the Power last year.
Freo is expected to be active in the trade space in the next 12 months, with the Dockers having shown interest in Richmond's Shai Bolton and Sydney's Chad Warner (who comes out of contract at the end of next season).
Like the Dockers, Gold Coast has three selections in the top 20, while Sydney has two, the second of which comes courtesy of North Melbourne's assistance package that was granted last year.
Picks 11 to 18 could still change based on how the top eight teams perform in the finals.
INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AS OF AUGUST 26
|ROUND ONE
|PICK
|CLUB
|1
|
Richmond
|2
|
North Melbourne
|3
|
West Coast
|4
|
Adelaide
|5
|
Melbourne
|6
|
Gold Coast
|7
|
St Kilda
|8
|
Essendon
|9
|
Fremantle
|10
|
Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)
|11
|
Carlton
|12
|
Hawthorn
|13
|
Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|14
|
Brisbane
|15
|
Greater Western Sydney
|16
|
Geelong
|17
|
Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)
|18
|
Sydney
|19
|
Sydney (NM assistance package)
|20
|
Gold Coast (NM assistance package)
|ROUND TWO
|PICK
|CLUB
|21
|
Richmond
|22
|
North Melbourne
|23
|
West Coast
|24
|
St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)
|25
|
Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
|26
|
Gold Coast
|27
|
Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
|28
|
Essendon
|29
|
Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
|30
|
Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
|31
|
Carlton
|32
|
Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
|33
|
Western Bulldogs
|34
|
Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
|35
|
Greater Western Sydney
|36
|
Geelong
|37
|
Port Adelaide
|38
|
Melbourne (tied to Sydney)
|ROUND THREE
|PICK
|CLUB
|39
|
Richmond
|40
|
North Melbourne
|41
|
Richmond (tied to West Coast)
|42
|
Adelaide
|43
|
St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)
|44
|
Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)
|45
|
Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
|46
|
Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
|47
|
Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
|48
|
Collingwood
|49
|
Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton)
|50
|
Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
|51
|
Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|52
|
Brisbane
|53
|
Greater Western Sydney
|54
|
Geelong
|55
|
Port Adelaide
|56
|
Sydney
|ROUND FOUR
|PICK
|CLUB
|57
|
Richmond
|58
|
North Melbourne
|59
|
West Coast
|60
|
Adelaide
|61
|
Melbourne
|62
|
Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)
|63
|
Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
|64
|
North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)
|65
|
Carlton (tied to Fremantle)
|66
|
Richmond (tied to Collingwood)
|67
|
Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)
|68
|
Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)
|69
|
Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|70
|
Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
|71
|
Greater Western Sydney
|72
|
Geelong
|73
|
Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)
|74
|
Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)