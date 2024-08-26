The top 10 draft picks is locked in after the end of the 2024 home-and-away season

Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters and Alex Pearce after Fremantle's loss to Port Adelaide in R24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NOT only did round 24 lock in the eight teams that will vie for the premiership over the coming month, it confirmed Richmond as the holder of the first pick in November's Telstra AFL Draft.

With the home and away portion of one of the most competitive seasons ever now behind us, the bottom 10 teams – and their resulting draft selections – are now in place.

>> CHECK OUT THE 2024 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER BELOW

The Tigers' 28-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday ensured they finished with the wooden spoon and the No.1 draft pick.

North Melbourne has the No.2 selection, the fifth straight season it has finished in the bottom two.

The only small upside (although it would prefer this to not be the case) of Fremantle missing the finals is it now has two top-10 selections, with one tied to Collingwood as part of the Lachie Schultz trade last year.

The Dockers also have a pick tied to Port Adelaide, currently No.17, that they acquired from the Power last year.

Freo is expected to be active in the trade space in the next 12 months, with the Dockers having shown interest in Richmond's Shai Bolton and Sydney's Chad Warner (who comes out of contract at the end of next season).

Like the Dockers, Gold Coast has three selections in the top 20, while Sydney has two, the second of which comes courtesy of North Melbourne's assistance package that was granted last year.

Picks 11 to 18 could still change based on how the top eight teams perform in the finals.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AS OF AUGUST 26

ROUND ONE PICK CLUB 1 Richmond 2 North Melbourne 3 West Coast 4 Adelaide 5 Melbourne 6 Gold Coast 7 St Kilda 8 Essendon 9 Fremantle 10 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood) 11 Carlton 12 Hawthorn 13 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs) 14 Brisbane 15 Greater Western Sydney 16 Geelong 17 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide) 18 Sydney 19 Sydney (NM assistance package) 20 Gold Coast (NM assistance package)

ROUND TWO PICK CLUB 21 Richmond 22 North Melbourne 23 West Coast 24 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide) 25 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne) 26 Gold Coast 27 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda) 28 Essendon 29 Richmond (tied to Fremantle) 30 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood) 31 Carlton 32 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn) 33 Western Bulldogs 34 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane) 35 Greater Western Sydney 36 Geelong 37 Port Adelaide 38 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)

ROUND THREE PICK CLUB 39 Richmond 40 North Melbourne 41 Richmond (tied to West Coast) 42 Adelaide 43 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne) 44 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast) 45 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda) 46 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon) 47 Richmond (tied to Fremantle) 48 Collingwood 49 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton) 50 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn) 51 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs) 52 Brisbane 53 Greater Western Sydney 54 Geelong 55 Port Adelaide 56 Sydney