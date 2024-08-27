Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar will need to prove his fitness to face the Hawks

Adam Treloar watches on during Western Bulldogs training on August 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs star Adam Treloar is in some doubt for next Friday night's elimination final against Hawthorn at the MCG.

The 31-year-old underwent scans on his calf on Monday after dealing with tightness across Sunday's finals-clinching win over Greater Western Sydney in Ballarat.

Treloar has been cleared of a strain and is expected to play, but will need to prove his fitness by next Wednesday's main session at the Whitten Oval.

By then, the former Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney midfielder could be an All-Australian for the first time, after being included in the squad three times during his time at the Magpies.

No one averaged more disposals than Treloar across the 2024 home and away season, with the ball-magnet averaging 31.7 disposals, 11.8 contested possessions and 5.8 clearances per game.

Treloar has dealt with calf issues in the past and was a late withdrawal during the warm-up of the round 18 game against North Melbourne due to tightness.

Forward Laitham Vandermeer also faces a fitness test next week after being substituted out of the 37-point win at Mars Stadium with hamstring tightness.

The 25-year-old had finally overcome the durability issues of the past few years to feature in all 23 games of the home and away season, but is in some doubt for the first final.

Vandermeer was the unused sub in the 2021 Grand Final and has played in four other finals, including the most recent September visit in 2022.