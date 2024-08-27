Carlton coach performs citizen's arrest in Hawthorn on his morning coffee run

Carlton coach Michael Voss after his side's loss to St Kilda in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss has performed a citizen's arrest while getting coffee after he saw two teenagers trying to flee from a stolen car.

A Mercedes-Benz lost control and flipped on Barton Street in Hawthorn outside a busy cafe near a school crossing just before 9am on Tuesday.

Two people emerged from the car before taking off, police said.

Voss was getting his morning coffee when the incident unfolded and he chased after the pair, along with cafe owner James Laskie.

They followed the teens down the street before Voss managed to detain a 16-year-old boy from Mooroopna in Victoria's northeast, who was arrested by police a short time later.

Footage posted to social media shows Voss next to the car on its side, as two teens climbed out of the passenger's side.

Michael Voss at the scene of a flipped car in Hawthorn on Tuesday, August 27. Picture: Instagram / @jacquifelgate / 3AW

"It was a little bit of action," Voss told Nine television, shortly after the incident.

"I was sort of hoping to be on a couple of days break, but no, it's all good. Everyone's safe and healthy, and that's probably all that matters."

Mr Laskie told Nine he and the Carlton coach went above and beyond, sprinting through an obstacle course in an effort to catch the teens.

"We had to scale a couple of fences and jump over some bins and it was pretty, pretty hectic," the Barton Milk Bar owner told the broadcaster.

"The police did do a search of him - and this was a bit of a heart starter - they removed quite a large knife from him."

Police said it's believed the Mercedes was stolen from Ivanhoe East last week.

A search is underway for the second teen, described as having fair complexion and long blond hair.

He was wearing a black cap, black and white scarf, black hoodie and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses or people with footage of the incident are urged to come forward.