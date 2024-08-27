Kysaiah Pickett has faced the AFL Tribunal in a bid to overturn his three-match suspension for a high bump on Collingwood's Darcy Moore

Kysaiah Pickett in action during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

KYSAIAH Pickett will miss Melbourne's first three matches of the 2025 AFL season after his three-match suspension was upheld at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Pickett caught Darcy Moore high with a bump during the Demons' 46-point loss to Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night, with the Magpies captain substituted due to concussion.

Learn More 00:42

The Match Review Officer initially graded the incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, leading to a three-match ban.

The Demons elected to challenge the ban at the Tribunal.

Pickett is the first of two players to face the Tribunal on Tuesday night, with Carlton's Matt Owies also attempting to overturn his one-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Owies could miss Carlton's elimination final against Brisbane after his dangerous tackle on St Kilda matchwinner Jack Higgins in the Blues' two-point loss at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Owies ran down Higgins on the wing before driving him into the turf midway through the thrilling fourth quarter, an action the Match Review Officer graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Higgins got to his feet and played out the rest of the game, kicking the go-ahead goal for the Saints with 12 seconds left on the clock.