The AFL has banned a patron for life from all AFL and AFLW matches after he threw a bottle that struck a Goal Umpire on Sunday afternoon at Marvel Stadium.

The incident occurred during the second quarter when the patron threw a bottle from behind the goals, striking a Goal Umpire in the back of the head. He was then forced to leave the match and required medical attention.

Following a Victoria Police investigation the patron was charged with offences including recklessly causing injury, discharge of a missile and unlawful assault, and was bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on the 1st of November 2024.

The patron was previously a three game Carlton member. He is no longer eligible to purchase a membership of any kind.

"Our clear message is this - what we witnessed on Sunday is not acceptable and it never will be," AFL General Counsel Stephen Meade said.

"A record 7.75 million fans attended matches this year, we have the best fans in the world, but if you choose to assault someone who is doing their job then you will lose the privilege of being able to attend the footy.

"On behalf of the AFL thank you to the fans in the area who helped identify the bottle thrower and Victoria Police for acting so swiftly.

"We are glad the umpire was not seriously hurt and we look forward to seeing him umpire in this year's finals series."