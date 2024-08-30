An AFL fan has been handed a lifetime ban from attending matches after throwing a bottle that hit the back of a goal umpire's head during a match

Steven Piperno after being struck by an object during the R24 match between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A FORMER Carlton member has been handed a lifetime ban from all AFL and AFLW matches after throwing a bottle and injuring a goal umpire during a match.

Steven Piperno suffered a nasty cut to the head and required medical attention as a result of the blow, and had to be replaced on the field.

The ugly incident occurred during the second quarter of the Carlton-St Kilda clash at Marvel Stadium last Sunday.

A Northcote man, 23, was on Tuesday interviewed and charged with recklessly causing injury, discharging a missile and unlawful assault.

Victoria Police said investigators identified the man and he went a police station by appointment.

He is due to face court on November 1.

On Friday, the AFL confirmed the man previously held a three-game Carlton membership.

He is no longer eligible to purchase an AFL membership of any kind and is not allowed to attend men's or women's matches.

"Our clear message is this - what we witnessed on Sunday is not acceptable and it never will be," AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said.

"A record 7.75 million fans attended matches this year, we have the best fans in the world, but if you choose to assault someone who is doing their job then you will lose the privilege of being able to attend the footy.

"On behalf of the AFL thank you to the fans in the area who helped identify the bottle thrower and Victoria Police for acting so swiftly.

"We are glad the umpire was not seriously hurt and we look forward to seeing him umpire in this year's finals series."

Blues coach Michael Voss condemned the bottle thrower's actions when he faced the media after last Sunday's match.

"We don't tolerate that. It's not what footy's about," Voss said.

"We spend a lot of time around trying to inspire and bring joy, and we want families at our football club.

"We want to create that real safe environment and I reckon we do that really well. We'll continue to reinforce that."