Bulldogs star Adam Treloar has spoken to Josh Gabelich about his chances of facing the Hawks at the MCG

Adam Treloar handballs during the round 21 match between Western Bulldogs/Footscray and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, August 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Adam Treloar is on track to face Hawthorn in Friday night's elimination final at the MCG, after making the most of the pre-finals bye.

The 31-year-old experienced calf tightness against Greater Western Sydney in the final game of the home and away season but played out the game in Ballarat.

Subsequent scans cleared the former Magpie and Giant of a strain, but Treloar will need to prove his fitness at Wednesday's main training session at the Whitten Oval before being ticked off.

"I am fully confident I'll be out there," Treloar told AFL.com.au inside the Western Bulldogs' new facility in Footscray on Monday afternoon.

"I'll train Wednesday. That was always the plan, whether I was tight or not I was always going to have a de-load week. I should be good to go."

Treloar earned All-Australian selection for the first time at last Thursday night's AFL Awards, after previously being included in the squad on three occasions during his time at Collingwood.

The Noble Park product finished 11th in the AFL Coaches Association champion player of the year award, behind first-time winner Nick Daicos, who narrowly beat Carlton captain Patrick Cripps and Sydney superstar Isaac Heeney.

No one averaged more touches in 2024 than Treloar, with the ball-magnet finishing the home and away season averaging a League-high 31.7 disposals, after hitting the 30-disposal mark in 15 of his 22 appearances.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge will ponder a couple of other selection decisions following Footscray's narrow win over Brisbane in Saturday's VFL qualifying final at the Whitten Oval.

Jason Johannisen made a successful return from the hamstring and calf strains that have prevented him from playing since round nine, finishing with 18 disposals in windy conditions.

Jason Johannisen kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rhylee West kicked a goal from 12 touches after missing the round 24 game due to surgery on a broken jaw, but Arthur Jones kicked three goals on Saturday to keep the pressure on, after replacing him in Ballarat.

James Harmes has endured a frustrating maiden season at the kennel due to repeat hamstring strains but is in selection contention after amassing 37 disposals, nine clearances and eight tackles against the Lions.

Riley Garcia was busy with 28 disposals and seven clearances to maintain his strong state league form, while first-round pick Ryley Sanders laid a whopping 14 tackles to go with 21 touches and five clearances.

Laitham Vandermeer trained fully on Saturday and is expected to be available after being subbed out of the win against the Giants due to hamstring tightness.