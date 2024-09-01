We take a look at the finals experience, plus more, of this year's top eight

James Sicily leads Hawthorn out ahead of a clash against Carlton in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN will enter September as by far the least experienced finals side of the eight remaining clubs, while Geelong's core of greats could give the Cats an edge on the road to the Grand Final.

The red-hot Hawks, who finished in the top eight for the first time since 2018, have just 13 players on their list who have featured in finals before.

The Hawks' tally is less than half that of five other finals sides and 10 behind the second lowest of the eight clubs, Geelong (23).

The most experienced of the 13 Hawks are triple premiership players Luke Breust (18) and Jack Gunston (15), who first tasted September action back in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Hawthorn also has just six players to have previously played in a winning final, with Breust and Gunston joined in that group by Chad Wingard, Sam Frost, Karl Amon and Jack Ginnivan, whose September wins all came at other clubs.

The next lowest tally of players with finals wins is 20 (Port Adelaide and the Bulldogs), which is more than three times Hawthorn's tally.

Surprisingly, the Cats – the 2022 premiers – have the second fewest number of players with finals experience, but Geelong does have six of the eight most experienced finals players overall.

Patrick Dangerfield celebrates Geelong's win over Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Hawkins (32), Patrick Dangerfield (26), Mitch Duncan (26), Gary Rohan (26), Mark Blicavs (24) and Cam Guthrie (21) have all played more than 20 finals.

Of the other seven finalists, only two players – Sydney duo Luke Parker (23) and Dane Rampe (20) – have played 20-plus finals.

Hawkins, who is retiring at the end of the season and is no guarantee to make it back into the Cats' side for the finals, has also kicked 56 finals goals, more than any other player whose season is still alive.

This time last year, Brisbane had the most players with finals experience and reached the Grand Final, while premier Collingwood was equal second alongside Melbourne and Sydney.

Last year, Carlton had just eight players who had previously featured in September and went on a dream run to the preliminary final.

The Blues now have 29 players with finals experience heading into this year's finals, the most of any side still in the race.

Friday night's game at the MCG will be the first career final for Bulldogs defender Liam Jones, who will taste September action for the first time in his 200th game.

Only nine players have experienced finals for the first time later in their careers, with Robert Flower, John Murphy, Stan Alves, Greg Wells, Chris Newman, Rod Carter, Bob Skilton, Tom Rockliff and Stuart Macgee all playing their first final after their 200th game.

Geelong's Jack Bowes (120 games) and Hawthorn's Jack Scrimshaw (105) are also set to play their first ever finals this weekend.

Gold Coast veteran David Swallow (240 games) holds the record for most games played without a final.

Most finals games: Luke Parker (23)

Players with finals experience: 28

Most finals goals: Tom Papley (21)

Players with finals goals: 17

Most finals wins: Luke Parker (12)

Players with finals wins: 23

*Sam Reid has been excluded from the data after announcing in July he was retiring, effective immediately

Luke Parker celebrates during the round 23 match between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, August 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Most finals games: Travis Boak (15)

Players with finals experience: 26

Most finals goals: Ollie Wines (10)

Players with finals goals: 17

Most finals wins: Travis Boak (7)

Players with finals wins: 20

Travis Boak in action during Yartapuulti's clash against North Melbourne in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Tom Hawkins (32)

Players with finals experience: 23

Most finals goals: Tom Hawkins (56)

Players with finals goals: 19

Most finals wins: Tom Hawkins (17)

Players with finals wins: 23

Tom Hawkins completes a lap of honour during Geelong's clash against West Coast in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Callan Ward (18)

Players with finals experience: 26

Most finals goals: Toby Greene (26)

Players with finals goals: 17

Most finals wins: Josh Kelly (9)

Players with finals wins: 24

Toby Greene celebrates during the round 20 match between Western Bulldogs and GWS at Mars Stadium, July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Charlie Cameron and Lachie Neale (19)

Players with finals experience: 27

Most finals goals: Charlie Cameron (40)

Players with finals goals: 20

Most finals wins: Charlie Cameron and Josh Dunkley (9)

Players with finals wins: 27

Charlie Cameron kicks for goal during the R22 match between Brisbane and GWS at the Gabba on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Taylor Duryea (16)

Players with finals experience: 24

Most finals goals: Marcus Bontempelli (11)

Players with finals goals: 16

Most finals wins: Taylor Duryea (9)

Players with finals wins: 20

Taylor Duryea in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Essendon in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Most finals games: Luke Breust (18)

Players with finals experience: 13

Most finals goals: Jack Gunston (35)

Players with finals goals: 8

Most finals wins: Luke Breust (11)

Players with finals wins: 6

Luke Breust celebrates during the round 20 match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, July 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Most finals games: George Hewett and Zac Williams (11)

Players with finals experience: 29

Most finals goals: Orazio Fantasia (6)

Players with finals goals: 19

Most finals wins: Zac Williams (6)

Players with finals wins: 28

Jack Steele tackles George Hewett during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Players with finals experience Carlton 29 Sydney 28 Brisbane 27 Port Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney 26 Western Bulldogs 24 Geelong 23 Hawthorn 13

Most finals games from clubs in 2024 finals Tom Hawkins (Geelong) 32 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong) 26 Mitch Duncan (Geelong) 26 Gary Rohan (Geelong) 26 Mark Blicavs (Geelong) 24 Luke Parker (Sydney) 23 Cam Guthrie (Geelong) 21 Dane Rampe (Sydney) 20