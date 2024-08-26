Port Adelaide celebrates its win over Fremantle in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide capitalised on a softer than expected fixture on its way to a home qualifying final, while its crosstown rival was dealt a brutal run in 2024.

At the start of the season, we calculated the expected degree of difficulty of each club's fixture by tallying the 2023 finishing positions of the teams a club was due to play twice, with a lower number meaning a harder draw.

Semi-finalists in 2023, the Power were expected to have one of the hardest runs this year. But the way the season has panned out means Port had the equal easiest double-ups in the competition, alongside West Coast.

Ken Hinkley's side played just one of this year's finalists twice in Carlton (eighth), while also meeting Melbourne (14th), St Kilda (12th), Adelaide (15th), Richmond (18th) and Fremantle (10th) twice.

That meant the Power's degree of difficulty for 2024 was 77, equal with the Eagles – last year's wooden spooners – as the easiest.

The Eagles didn't play any of this year's finalists twice, with their double-ups coming against the Dockers, Gold Coast (13th), Essendon (11th), the Demons, Saints and North Melbourne (17th).

Last year's losing grand finalist Brisbane also had a far easier fixture than expected.

The Lions only played one of this year's finalists twice in Greater Western Sydney (fourth) on their way to a fifth-place finish.

At the other end of the scale, the Crows faced a brutal run for a club that finished 10th last year.

Adelaide's degree of difficulty was 29, far harder than the 54 that was expected at the start of the season. Matthew Nicks' side played Sydney (first), Port (second), Geelong (third), Brisbane (fifth), Hawthorn (seventh) and Essendon (11th) twice and finished the season in 15th spot with a 8-1-14 record.

Crows players look dejected after the round 12 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at the MCG, June 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Interestingly, North Melbourne, coming off a 17th-place finish in 2023, also ended up with a tough run.

The Kangaroos won just three games in 2024, having faced four finalists – the Blues, Cats, Hawks and Bulldogs – twice this year.

* The expected degree of difficulty was calculated by adding the 2023 ladder positions of the teams a club plays twice. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

* The actual degree of difficulty was calculated by adding the 2024 ladder positions of the teams a club played twice. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

  Expected degree of difficulty Actual degree of difficulty Difference
Adelaide 54 29 Harder by 25
Greater Western Sydney 53 40 Harder by 13
Collingwood 46 46 As expected
Sydney 49 47 Harder by 2
Melbourne 49 48 Harder by 1
Western Bulldogs 61 49 Harder by 12
Richmond 60 52 Harder by 8
North Melbourne 73 53 Harder by 20
Carlton 52 53 Easier by 1
St Kilda 61 55 Harder by 6
Fremantle 59 57 Harder by 2
Geelong 62 65 Easier by 3
Essendon 59 66 Easier by 7 
Hawthorn 57 66 Easier by 9
Brisbane 43 67 Easier by 24
Gold Coast 65 71 Easier by 6
West Coast 70 77 Easier by 7
Port Adelaide 53 77 Easier by 24