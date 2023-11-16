Check out all you need to know about your club's fixture for the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Hugh McCluggage looks dejected after the R18 match between Brisbane and Melbourne at the MCG on July 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIXTURE for the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is here.

Check out all you need to know about your team's schedule, including who they play twice, when their byes are, and a rough guide to just how difficult 2024 might be on paper.

>> 2024 FIXTURE: Primetime Blues, Crows rewarded, huge start

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL 2024 FIXTURE HERE

* The degree of difficulty is calculated by adding the 2023 ladder positions of the teams a club plays twice. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

Learn More 13:26

Play twice: Brisbane, Port Adelaide, Sydney, Essendon, Gold Coast, Hawthorn

First four: Gold Coast (A), Geelong (H), Fremantle (A), Melbourne (H)

Last three: Western Bulldogs (H), Port Adelaide (A), Sydney (A)

Bye: Opening Round, Round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/3 (Total: 6)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 57 (equal eighth hardest)

What the club says:

Play twice: Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, St Kilda, Adelaide, Gold Coast

First four: Carlton (H), Fremantle (A), Collingwood (H), North Melbourne (H)

Last three: Greater Western Sydney (H), Collingwood (A), Essendon (H)

Bye: Round 2, Round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/4* (Total: 7)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 43 (hardest)

What the club says:

* includes Gather Round game v NM at 5.10pm AEDT on Fri Apr 5

Play twice: Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney, Port Adelaide, Geelong, Richmond, North Melbourne

First four: Brisbane (A), Richmond (H), North Melbourne (A), Fremantle (A)

Last three: Hawthorn (H), West Coast (A), St Kilda (H)

Bye: Round 2, Round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/5 (Total: 8)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 52 (fifth hardest)

Play twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Melbourne, Sydney, Essendon, Hawthorn

First four: Greater Western Sydney (A), Sydney (H), St Kilda (A), Brisbane (A)

Last three: Sydney (A), Brisbane (H), Melbourne (A)

Bye: Round 5, Round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/4 (Total: 7)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 46 (second hardest)

Play twice: Collingwood, St Kilda, Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast, West Coast

First four: Hawthorn (H), Sydney (A), St Kilda (H), Port Adelaide (A)

Last three: Gold Coast (H), Sydney (H), Brisbane (A)

Bye: Opening Round, Round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/3 (Total: 4)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 59 (equal 10th hardest)

Play twice: Port Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Western Bulldogs, Richmond, West Coast

First four: Brisbane (H), North Melbourne (A), Adelaide (H), Carlton (H)

Last three: Geelong (H), Greater Western Sydney (A), Port Adelaide (H)

Bye: Opening Round, Round 13

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/3 (Total: 3)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 59 (equal 10th hardest)

Play twice: Carlton, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs, Adelaide, Hawthorn, North Melbourne

First four: St Kilda (H), Adelaide (A), Hawthorn (A), Western Bulldogs (A)

Last three: Fremantle (A), St Kilda (A), West Coast (H)

Bye: Opening Round, Round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/3 (Total: 4)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 62 (15th hardest)

Play twice: Brisbane, Greater Western Sydney, Essendon, Richmond, North Melbourne, West Coast

First four: Richmond (H), Adelaide (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Greater Western Sydney (H)

Last three: Essendon (A), Melbourne (H), Richmond (A)

Bye: Round 3, Round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/0 (Total: 1)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 65 (16th hardest)

Play twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Sydney, Western Bulldogs, Gold Coast, Hawthorn

First four: Collingwood (H), North Melbourne (H), West Coast (A), Gold Coast (A)

Last three: Brisbane (A), Fremantle (H), Western Bulldogs (A)

Bye: Round 3, Round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/0 (Total: 1)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 53 (equal sixth hardest)

Play twice: Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide, Geelong, Richmond, North Melbourne

First four: Essendon (A), Melbourne (H), Geelong (H), Collingwood (A)

Last three: Carlton (A), Richmond (H), North Melbourne (H)

Bye: Opening Round, Round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/0 (Total: 0)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 57 (equal eighth hardest)

Play twice: Collingwood, Brisbane, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs, Fremantle, West Coast

First four: Sydney (A), Western Bulldogs (H), Hawthorn (A), Port Adelaide (A)

Last three: Port Adelaide (H), Gold Coast (A), Collingwood (H)

Bye: Round 6, Round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 4/0 (Total: 4)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 49 (equal third hardest)

Play twice: Carlton, Western Bulldogs, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, West Coast

First four: Greater Western Sydney (A), Fremantle (H), Carlton (H), Brisbane (A)

Last three: West Coast (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Hawthorn (A)

Bye: Opening Round, Round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/2 (Total: 2)*

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 73 (18th hardest)

* includes Gather Round game v BL at 5.10pm AEDT on Fri Apr 5

Play twice: Carlton, Melbourne, St Kilda, Adelaide, Richmond, Fremantle

First four: West Coast (H), Richmond (A), Melbourne (H), Essendon (H)

Last three: Melbourne (A), Adelaide (H), Fremantle (A)

Bye: Opening Round, Round 13

Thursday/Friday matches: 2/3 (Total: 5)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 53 (equal sixth hardest)

Play twice: Carlton, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Fremantle, Gold Coast, Hawthorn

First four: Gold Coast (A), Carlton (A), Port Adelaide (H), Sydney (H)

Last three: St Kilda (H), Hawthorn (A), Gold Coast (H)

Bye: Round 6, Round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 2/0 (Total: 2)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 60 (12th hardest)

Play twice: Brisbane, Port Adelaide, Essendon, Geelong, Richmond, West Coast

First four: Geelong (A), Collingwood (H), Essendon (A), Richmond (A)

Last three: Richmond (A), Geelong (H), Carlton (A)

Bye: Opening Round, Round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 2/2 (Total: 4)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 61 (equal 13th hardest)

Play twice: Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney, Western Bulldogs, Adelaide, Essendon, Fremantle

First four: Melbourne (H), Collingwood (A), Essendon (H), Richmond (A)

Last three: Collingwood (H), Essendon (A), Adelaide (H)

Bye: Round 5, Round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 2/3 (Total: 5)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 49 (equal third hardest)

Play twice: Melbourne, St Kilda, Essendon, Fremantle, Gold Coast, North Melbourne

First four: Port Adelaide (A), Greater Western Sydney (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Sydney (H)

Last three: North Melbourne (A), Carlton (H), Geelong (A)

Bye: Opening Round, Round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/0 (Total: 0)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 70 (17th hardest)

Play twice: Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, Sydney, Geelong, Fremantle, North Melbourne

First four: Melbourne (A), Gold Coast (H), West Coast (H), Geelong (H)

Last three: Adelaide (A), North Melbourne (H), Greater Western Sydney (H)

Bye: Opening Round, Round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 2/3 (Total: 5)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 61 (equal 13th hardest)