The AFL, in conjunction with Toyota Australia, is pleased to announce the return of the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour, which is set to embark on a three-week journey across Australia

2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup ambassador Josh Kennedy at the launch of the 2024 AFL Finals Series. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL, in conjunction with Toyota Australia, is pleased to announce the return of the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour, which is set to embark on a three-week journey across Australia.

This year’s Tour will see the Cup visit four states and territories in the lead-up to the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final, travelling to a host of local communities and iconic destinations in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland, and New South Wales.

The Cup will begin its journey in Perth on September 3, visiting local primary schools, Toyota Good For Footy Clubs and Toyota dealerships across three days, before venturing to the Top End, where it will visit communities in Alice Springs, Katherine and Darwin.

Queensland will welcome the Cup in the second week of the Tour, with stops scheduled in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, before it makes its way to New South Wales with visits to Sydney, Newcastle, and the Riverina.

The convoy of Toyota vehicles will then make its way back to Melbourne on September 21 to conclude the Tour ahead of 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final week.

Revealing the Tour route at the 2024 Toyota AFL Final Series Launch in Melbourne today was West Coast Eagles Premiership hero Josh Kennedy who has been named as the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Ambassador.

Playing 293 AFL games and claiming three All Australian selections and eight West Coast Eagles leading goalkicking awards, Kennedy said he was looking forward to being part of the experience.

“I’m honoured to be named as this year’s AFL Premiership Cup Ambassador and share in the excitement of what is sure to be another epic Toyota AFL Finals Series,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Winning the 2018 AFL Premiership was one of the highlights of my career, so to be able to give fans the opportunity to see the cup up close and personal through the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour is something very special.”

Josh Kennedy with the 2024 premiership cup at the launch of the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Executive General Manager Game Development, Rob Auld, said the initiative was a great way to connect the elite game with grassroot football communities across the country.

“The Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has become a much-loved initiative by fans of all ages, which continues to get bigger and better each year,” Mr Auld said.

“Thanks to the support of our Premier Partner Toyota, the AFL is able to connect with fans from all corners of the country and give them a chance to experience one of the game’s most iconic pieces of silverware in their own backyards.

“I’m looking forward to seeing thousands of fans come along to soak up the excitement and be inspired to get involved in our great game.”

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo, said Toyota is thrilled to be delivering another Premiership Cup Tour alongside the AFL in 2024.

"Toyota is incredibly proud to play a role in connecting fans with the prestigious Premiership Cup in all its glory as it travels to communities across the country ahead of this year's Grand Final,” Mr Naidoo said.

“The 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour represents the beating heart of Australian football, with the tour again heading to a host of metro and regional communities as a way to thank them for their continued contribution to the game at all levels.

“We are excited to once again watch as our Toyota vehicles hit the road carrying the iconic Cup throughout the country.”

Tour dates and locations: