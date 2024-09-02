Sydney faces a qualifying final blockbuster against cross-town rivals GWS and must do what they have failed to in previous post-season derby meetings

Hayden McLean and Isaac Heeney high five during Sydney's training session at Tramway Oval on September 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY isn't fazed by their so-called finals hoodoo against local rivals Greater Western Sydney.

In fact, some don't even know about it. And others couldn't care less.

After winning their first minor premiership in eight years, the Swans turn their attention to a qualifying final against the Giants at the SCG on Saturday.

It is a match-up that has proved problematic for John Longmire's charges in September, who have lost all three clashes dating back to their first in 2016.

Sydney was also the minor premier when it lost a qualifying home final at Stadium Australia by 36 points that year, before being handed a 49-point elimination final defeat at the SCG in 2018.

The two teams then met in an elimination final in 2021, with Sydney losing by one point at York Park in Launceston.

Learn More 04:18

But their finals hoodoo is hardly front of mind.

"I didn't even know," star midfielder Errol Gulden said of the record.

Newly-minted All Australian Chad Warner chips in: "I actually have no idea either.

"I remember playing them down in Tassie. We lost that but I don't really know about the rest.

"At least you get another opportunity to try and change it.

"The rivalry we've had for a while and that record as well, I think us young boys are very keen to try and change that."

Midfield bull Isaac Heeney is more straightforward.

"I couldn't care if we always won even in finals in previous years, I think we still owe 'em one," he said.

Learn More 20:26

Veteran Swan Luke Parker knows of the finals record because he played in all three defeats, but shrugged off any concern.

Parker says their current line-up, who defeated Adam Kingsley's men twice in the regular season, are far from the side that lost in 2021.

"There's been a lot of development through that period," Parker said.

"From that year to then making it to a Grand Final, to having big wins in finals, to then having a pretty heartbreaking loss, it's just all experiences.

"That's what is really great for our group to have at such a young age.

"We've played a lot of football together, and hopefully going through those experiences and knowing what stands up in big games is something that will hold us in good stead for September."