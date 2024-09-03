Four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson and Essendon great Matthew Lloyd join AFL.com.au's Sarah Olle every Wednesday for the best preview of the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Matthew Lloyd, Sarah Olle and Alastair Clarkson will feature on AFL.com.au's new finals preview show Finals Focus in 2024. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series is just days away and you can get all the best pre-game analysis and insight in our news finals preview show, Finals Focus.

Every Wednesday afternoon during the finals series, four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson and Essendon great Matthew Lloyd will join host Sarah Olle to preview the biggest matches of the year.

Who are the players and tactics to watch out for, and how will each team's coaching staff be plotting their path to victory?

Clarkson guided Hawthorn to four premierships - including a historic three-peat - during his 17-year career at the club, before returning to North Melbourne ahead of the 2023 season, where he is overseeing the Kangaroos' rebuild after years of struggle.

As one of footy's greatest coaching minds, Clarkson will provide insight into just how the coaches of this year's premiership hopefuls will be looking to take their opponents down.

Lloyd, the 2000 Essendon premiership hero and three-time Coleman medallist as the AFL's leading goalkicker, has established himself as one of the footy's sharpest thinkers. He'll unpack all the key issues heading into each match, and identify the players and tactics who will shape each contest.

You can watch Finals Focus on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Wednesday of the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series, thanks to Sharp EIT Solutions.