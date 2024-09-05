Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2024 ... and Damo's got plenty to say

IF ...

the streak of double-digit ladder finishes to an AFL home and away season now sits at seven, and nothing of significance is planned to be changed for 2025, in the footy department or in the boardroom ...

THEN ...

it's official. This club has become comfortably immersed in mediocrity.

IF ..

the Lions have had a rollercoaster season ...

THEN ...

this shouldn't be the end of the ride. The list is way too good for another fall-short finals series outcome.

IF ...

the banged-up TDK has got access to at least six of the eight cylinders in his motor ...

THEN ...

despite the odds, the Blues will be a big chance against the Lions. As important as Cripps.

IF ...

'Fly' begrudgingly, yet equally happily, accepted John Noble's decision to want out being based on a desire to be closer to family on the Gold Coast ...

THEN ...

I wonder if he would've been as happy, as accepting, as accommodating and as happy had, say, Nick Daicos approached him and outlined the exact same scenario.

IF ...

I don't agree with the decision to let Jake Stringer explore the market ...

THEN ...

I also can't be critical of it. Whether he stays or goes, it may not have any effect on the Bombers' 2025 outcome. But this club has been way too weak for way too long, and this is a tough stance.

IF ...

I'm still all-in on the potential of the Sean Darcy-Luke Jackson combo ...

THEN ...

it's only going to work if Darcy doesn't keep breaking down. Not questioning his training ethic, but once he recovers from his latest knee procedure, he needs to commit to, and complete, a Scott Pendlebury-style pre-season.

IF ...

Chris Scott jagged a premiership, unexpectedly in the eyes of nearly everyone, in 2022 and then had nine players in a 2024 qualifying final who weren't a part of that flag, managed to win by 84 points, without five-time All-Australian Tom Stewart, and now has the luxury of choosing to play Sam De Koning, Cam Guthrie, Tom Hawkins and Gary Rohan in whatever lies ahead ...

THEN ...

don't ever talk him down again, no matter what happens from here. This is his 12th finals series from 14 as a coach. About to enter a ninth prelim final. Wired to win.

IF ...

this time last year the Suns started to make big, and ultimately and as usual predictably hollow, public claims about making finals in 2024 ...

THEN ...

I'm keen to see the projections they have for 2025. They're very good at words which predict a bright future, this club. Terrible in delivering on those words.

IF ...

among all their resident guns there is one player to which the Giants would ideally have access for a massive final against their most hated rival ...

THEN ...

it's their super run-with player Toby Bedford. Warner, Heeney and Gulden would have slept a whole lot better Thursday night when they saw the Giants team.

IF ...

the Hawks get rolled on Friday night against the Bulldogs ...

THEN ...

they will still boast one of the great stories of recent times. If they win, the fairytale of all fairytale storylines stays alive.

IF ...

the Trac saga had a sudden line drawn on it last weekend when he reluctantly conceded he wouldn't be able to exit the Demons in the 2024 player exchange period ...

THEN ...

fast forward 12 months. It will be on, yet again.

IF ...

there was as much hope as there was hype two years ago when Clarko was signed as coach ...

THEN ...

the hype has officially disappeared and the hope has all but gone, too. An extremely crucial few weeks coming up for this club as, without reliable key-position talent being poached from rival clubs, nothing will change in 2025.

IF ...

I've always loved Kenny's ability and preparedness to present the Power for big matches in most seasons in a 12-year coaching career ...

THEN ...

the actual presentation of his teams for those big matches has been regularly disastrous. Lost his past four – working backwards, by 84 points (to Geelong on Thursday night), 23, 48 and 71 points, and five of the past six. Upon entry to the 2024 season, felt he needed to make a Grand Final to be guaranteed of coaching the Power in 2025. He's got the 2024 finals double chance, so he, and his team, is still alive. But this will be the biggest week of his sporting life.

IF ...

Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper seek trades in the next six weeks ...

THEN ...

you can't blame them. Everyone in football lies. But the lies that these two were told by Tigers' officials and players – are any of those guys left? - in the wooing process of 2022 were next level.

IF ...

Cooper Sharman was a late starter ...

THEN ...

in 49 matches since the 2021 mid-season draft, particularly the 18 he played this year, he has shown he comfortably belongs at the highest level. Rewarded with a two-year deal this week.

IF ...

Heeney, McInerney, Papley and McCartin were always going to be brought back into the 23 ...

THEN ...

it's still shattering for Taylor Adams. Missed the Pies' flag with injury last year, and has been very good all season for the Swans. As tough and footy-heartbreaking as it is, it's the right call.

IF ...

Daisy Pearce is just one match into her career as coach of the Eagles in AFLW ...

THEN ...

I have little doubt it is the starting point to landing a senior coach job in the men's system. Her trailblazing may have no limit.

IF ...

James Harmes hasn't been seen in an AFL game since round 12 ...

THEN ...

I love the selection for Friday's elimination final against the Hawks. Big body, big experience, big attitude.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

23 players form an AFL football team in the 2024 season ...

THEN ...

23 players should be selected for the 2024 All-Australian team. No need to name a "sub" in that team, just name five on the bench. A no-brainer for 2025.