A home preliminary final spot and crosstown bragging rights is up for grabs when Sydney takes on Greater Western Sydney on Saturday

SUMMARY

The youngest rivalry in the AFL is also one of the fiercest and the two clubs have done little to quell the ill-feeling in recent years.

The off-field byplay is one thing, but the most recent on-field battles have been in Sydney's favour; the Swans have won five of the past six Sydney derbies, with the only loss a memorable late comeback from the Giants at the SCG last year.

In finals, though, little brother has the edge, holding a 3-0 record, including a one-point elimination final victory three years ago.

Both teams are set for some massive inclusions from their round 24 games. Isaac Heeney, Tom McCartin, Tom Papley and Justin McInerney should all be back for the Swans, while Brent Daniels, Isaac Cumming, Jake Riccardi and Lachie Ash are all available to return for the Giants, with Toby Bedford also a chance to overcome a calf issue.

Where and when: SCG, Saturday September 7, 3.20pm AEST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round 8: Sydney 14.14 (98) defeated Greater Western Sydney 10.9 (69) at the SCG

Round 15: Sydney 15.12 (102) defeated Greater Western Sydney 11.9 (75) at Engie Stadium

On a wet and wild day at the SCG in round eight, Sydney's 29-point victory was dominated early on by Callum Brown's hit on Tom McCartin and an ankle injury to star Giant Tom Green. But the Swans never looked seriously troubled as Will Hayward (three crucial goals) and star pair Errol Gulden and Chad Warner dominated proceedings. In round 15, the Swans produced a stunning 10-goal blitz after quarter-time to storm to a comfortable win, with Gulden again the star along with James Rowbottom and Brodie Grundy. The Swans led by as much as 10 goals in the third term, with only a late Giants fightback adding some respectability to the scoreboard.

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Sydney

Sydney's forward line has come in for criticism this season, but the reality is the Swans have hit the scoreboard more than any other team. John Longmire's side has averaged 97.5 points per game (ranked No.1), with more than half of those (55.9) coming from turnover, which is also the best in the competition. Their spread of goals has also led the League; they average 8.1 goalkickers per game (ranked No.1) and have had seven players kick 25 goals or more – Joel Amartey, Will Hayward, Logan McDonald, Chad Warner, Tom Papley, Isaac Heeney and Hayden McLean.

Greater Western Sydney

The impact of the famed Orange Tsunami can be illustrated by the Giants' handball game. GWS has completed 99 more handballs than any other side this year and their average handball metres gained is 480.2m, which is the best in the competition. Incredibly, they average nearly 285 more handball metres than their opponent each week, another League best.

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR…

Sydney

It's no coincidence that Sydney's dip in form late in the season mirrored that of ruck Brodie Grundy. The recruit had helped transform the Swans' midfield in the first part of the year with his tap work, physicality at the contest and ability to win the ball. The 30-year-old had the better of Kieren Briggs twice this season and picked up six coaches' votes in the round 15 win where he had 28 disposals and essentially acted as an extra midfielder. But Grundy's impact dropped off late in the year and the Swans will be hoping the week off has allowed him to reset for a big September campaign. If Grundy can recapture his best form on Saturday, the Swans will be hard to stop.

Greater Western Sydney

There's just something about Toby Greene and Sydney derbies. From 2016-2023, the Giants skipper kicked multiple goals in 10 of his 13 games against the Swans, including eight majors in three finals and a famous match-winner as part of a bag of four at the SCG last year. But 2024 has been a different story. The 30-year-old has managed just a single goal in two matches and been blanketed out of the game by Dane Rampe, particularly in the round nine clash at the SCG, and it's a match-up the Swans will likely look to again on Saturday. Since the round 15 loss to the Swans, Greene has kicked 22 goals in nine games, with only Brisbane's Brandon Starcevich able to shut down the dynamic forward like Rampe has done. How Greene performs on Saturday, and for the rest of September, will have a major say in the Giants' chances of success.

PREDICTION

You could play this game 10 times over and come up with five wins each, so tight are the margins between the two sides. Recent Sydney derby history might just tip it in the Swans' favour, although their two comprehensive wins earlier this year came at the peak of their 2024 form. If the Swans can at least break even at the contest, which would allow their dynamic ball movement to thrive and limit GWS's impact going forward, they'll be hard to stop. Swans by 10 points in a contest to remember.