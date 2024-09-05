The Lions are still pondering whether to recall key defender Jack Payne for their clash against the Blues

Eric Hipwood in action at Brisbane training on September 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ERIC Hipwood was put through his paces away from Brisbane teammates on Thursday morning before completing the Lions' main training session at the Gabba.

Hipwood missed the round 21 win over St Kilda with "groin soreness" and was subbed out with one quarter remaining in the final round against Essendon.

While his teammates warmed up, the rangy forward did a longer-than-normal series of run throughs that increased in speed throughout.

Following the session behind closed doors, Brisbane confirmed to AFL.com.au Hipwood was fine and available to face Carlton on Saturday night after completing full-ground drills and match simulation.

It's one less issue for coach Chris Fagan, who is still torn over whether to select key defender Jack Payne.

Payne missed the final seven matches of the home and away season with a foot injury and returned through the VFL last weekend.

In his absence, Darragh Joyce has filled the void.

At his best, Payne is the perfect sidekick to co-captain Harris Andrews and the reliable Ryan Lester.

Speaking prior to the team's training session, Fagan said the decision was not a simple one.

"We just need to have a look at him at training today," he said.

"Tuesday was modified, mainly precautionary after his first game in a while, naturally he was a bit sorer than normal.

"We'll see how he trains and make a decision this afternoon.

Jack Payne in action during Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"It's not that easy. I think Darragh Joyce has performed really well, but it's nice to know that Jack's available."

While Brisbane has a difficult decision to make, Carlton has been in the spotlight this week with the possibility of making up to eight changes for the elimination final.

Fagan said his team could not afford to pay any attention to the Blues' conundrum.

"We don't want to make Carlton's problem our problem," he said.

"It won't change the way we pick our team or the way we play the game. We know the way they like to play, they're not going to change that. They'll name their team tonight and we'll work it out from there.

"I've got a genuine belief that when we play our best footy we're mighty hard to beat.

"Outside of the fact we didn't finish top four, we're in top shape."