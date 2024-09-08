GOLD Coast's three first-round picks are now locked in after the Western Bulldogs' exit from the finals series.
The Suns hold the Dogs' first-round selection this year after last year's trade that saw the Bulldogs trade up the board to select midfielder Ryley Sanders.
And after their loss to Hawthorn in Friday night's elimination final, the pick will land at No.12, adding to the Suns' own first-round pick (No.6) and their end-of-first round selection (No.20) that came from North Melbourne's assistance package last year.
The Suns will use one or more of the selections to prise Daniel Rioli out of Richmond.
The exits of the Bulldogs and Carlton in the opening weekend of the finals goes a step closer to locking in the full draft order ahead of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period
Carlton will go into the trade window holding pick No.11 after its loss to Brisbane on Saturday night.
The remaining six teams' draft positions – and any potential picks tied to their finishing places in the hands of other clubs – will be decided over the next three weeks.
Fremantle will be barracking against Port Adelaide this week in the semi-final against Hawthorn, with the Dockers holding the Power's first-round selection this year. It would give the Dockers a draft hand of pick nine, 10 (tied to Collingwood) and 13 or 14.
ROUND ONE
1 Richmond
2 North Melbourne
3 West Coast
4 Adelaide
5 Melbourne
6 Gold Coast
7 St Kilda
8 Essendon
9 Fremantle
10 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)
11 Carlton
12 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)
13 Hawthorn
14 Brisbane
15 Greater Western Sydney
16 Geelong
17 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)
18 Sydney
19 Sydney (North Melbourne assistance package selection)
20 Gold Coast (North Melbourne assistance package selection)
ROUND TWO
21 Richmond
22 North Melbourne
23 West Coast
24 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)
25 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
26 Gold Coast
27 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
28 Essendon
29 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
30 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
31 Carlton
32 Western Bulldogs
33 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
34 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
35 Greater Western Sydney
36 Geelong
37 Port Adelaide
38 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)
ROUND THREE
39 Richmond
40 North Melbourne
41 Richmond (tied to West Coast)
42 Adelaide
43 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)
44 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)
45 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
46 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
47 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
48 Collingwood
49 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton)
50 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)
51 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
52 Brisbane
53 Greater Western Sydney
54 Geelong
55 Port Adelaide
56 Sydney
ROUND FOUR
57 Richmond
58 North Melbourne
59 West Coast
60 Adelaide
61 Melbourne
62 Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)
63 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
64 North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)
65 Carlton (tied to Fremantle)
66 Richmond (tied to Collingwood)
67 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)
68 Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)
69 Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)
70 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
71 Greater Western Sydney
72 Geelong
73 Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)
74 Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)