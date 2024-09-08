The draft order for 2024 is another step closer to being locked in

Touk Miller is tackled by Adam Treloar during Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's three first-round picks are now locked in after the Western Bulldogs' exit from the finals series.

The Suns hold the Dogs' first-round selection this year after last year's trade that saw the Bulldogs trade up the board to select midfielder Ryley Sanders.

And after their loss to Hawthorn in Friday night's elimination final, the pick will land at No.12, adding to the Suns' own first-round pick (No.6) and their end-of-first round selection (No.20) that came from North Melbourne's assistance package last year.

The Suns will use one or more of the selections to prise Daniel Rioli out of Richmond.

The exits of the Bulldogs and Carlton in the opening weekend of the finals goes a step closer to locking in the full draft order ahead of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Carlton will go into the trade window holding pick No.11 after its loss to Brisbane on Saturday night.

Learn More 22:06

The remaining six teams' draft positions – and any potential picks tied to their finishing places in the hands of other clubs – will be decided over the next three weeks.

Fremantle will be barracking against Port Adelaide this week in the semi-final against Hawthorn, with the Dockers holding the Power's first-round selection this year. It would give the Dockers a draft hand of pick nine, 10 (tied to Collingwood) and 13 or 14.

ROUND ONE

1 Richmond

2 North Melbourne

3 West Coast

4 Adelaide

5 Melbourne

6 Gold Coast

7 St Kilda

8 Essendon

9 Fremantle

10 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)

11 Carlton

12 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)

13 Hawthorn

14 Brisbane

15 Greater Western Sydney

16 Geelong

17 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)

18 Sydney

19 Sydney (North Melbourne assistance package selection)

20 Gold Coast (North Melbourne assistance package selection)

ROUND TWO

21 Richmond

22 North Melbourne

23 West Coast

24 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)

25 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)

26 Gold Coast

27 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)

28 Essendon

29 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)

30 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)

31 Carlton

32 Western Bulldogs

33 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)

34 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

35 Greater Western Sydney

36 Geelong

37 Port Adelaide

38 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)

ROUND THREE

39 Richmond

40 North Melbourne

41 Richmond (tied to West Coast)

42 Adelaide

43 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)

44 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)

45 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)

46 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)

47 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)

48 Collingwood

49 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton)

50 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)

51 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)

52 Brisbane

53 Greater Western Sydney

54 Geelong

55 Port Adelaide

56 Sydney

ROUND FOUR

57 Richmond

58 North Melbourne

59 West Coast

60 Adelaide

61 Melbourne

62 Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)

63 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)

64 North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)

65 Carlton (tied to Fremantle)

66 Richmond (tied to Collingwood)

67 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

68 Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)

69 Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)

70 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

71 Greater Western Sydney

72 Geelong

73 Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)

74 Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)