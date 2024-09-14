Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

Bruce Reville and Joel Freijah. Pictures: AFL Photos

FINALS are underway in state Leagues around the country, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Brisbane at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday September 14, 11am AEST

Brisbane's VFL season came to an end courtesy of a 20-point loss to Werribee on Saturday, but a few Lions did what they could to keep their chances of a senior recall open as they waited for the AFL semi-final on Saturday night.

As always, Jarryd Lyons - who announced his retirement during the week - got plenty of the ball, finishing with 28 disposals, nine clearances and eight tackles.

Jarryd Lyons in action during the VFL preliminary final between Brisbane and Werribee at Avalon Airport Oval on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Pressure on the opposition must have been a focus in the lead-up to the match, with some big tackle numbers being logged.

Deven Robertson led the way with 16 as well as 24 disposals, while Bruce Reville laid 14 to go with 18 touches.

Even ruckman Henry Smith got amongst it with 13 tackles, 12 disposals, eight clearances and a whopping 53 hitouts.

James Tunstill was busy with 20 disposals and eight tackles of his own, Jaxon Prior had 17 touches, and big man Brandon Ryan finished with 12 disposals, 10 hitouts and one goal.

Luke Lloyd (10 touches) also kicked a goal, as did mid-season recruit Will McLachlan.

Other senior Lions in action included Luke Beecken (10 disposals), James Madden (10), Shadeau Brain (12) and Reece Torrent (12).

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v Peel Thunder at Steel Blue Oval, Sunday September 15, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Southport in the semi-finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in Wildcard Round

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Williamstown in an elimination final

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in Wildcard Round

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Southport at Whitten Oval, Saturday September 14, 2pm AEST

Unfortunately Footscray followed the Western Bulldogs' lead last week and saw their season end, losing by 10 points to Southport on Saturday.

Joel Freijah ended his impressive debut season with a strong state league outing, gathering 27 disposals and kicking a goal, while Lachie McNeil kicked two goals from 13 touches and Charlie Clarke also slotted two majors.

Key defensive prospect Jedd Busslinger is still waiting for an AFL debut but finished the year strongly with 21 disposals and eight marks.

Veterans Jason Johannisen (26 touches) and James Harmes (20, nine tackles, seven clearances) were both busy, as was fellow former Demon Oskar Baker (20).

James Harmes handballs during the VFL preliminary final between Footscray and Southport at Whitten Oval on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Riley Garcia got plenty of the ball in the clinches with a team-high eight clearances in his 25 disposals, Caleb Poulter laid eight tackles to go with 15 touches, and Anthony Scott was busy with 20 possessions.

Ruckman Lachlan Smith (13 disposals, 18 hitouts) was helped out by tall Ryan Gardner (six, 15).

Other Bulldogs in action included Luke Cleary (13 touches), Alex Keath (12), Dom Bedendo (four) and Arthur Jones (nine).