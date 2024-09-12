Brisbane midfielder Jarryd Lyons announces he will retire at the end of the club’s 2024 finals campaign

Jarryd Lyons in action during Brisbane's clash against West Coast in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Jarryd Lyons has announced he will retire at season's end.

Lyons, 32, has played 194 games for three clubs, having featured for Adelaide and Gold Coast prior to his move to the Lions.

But the midfielder has been limited to just three AFL games in 2024, informing teammates on Tuesday he would be retiring.

"My career was at a bit of a crossroads, and this club gave me a lifeline," Lyons said

"It could have just been a fledgling 100-game career, but you turned it into something that I am incredibly proud of. I could go on forever about how good this club is

"Lastly to the boys, there's been hundreds of you come and go and lace up the boots with me and that's what makes this journey all worthwhile.

"Going into work each day with you lads is what I will miss the most.

"That's enough about me though. This group has got what it takes and let's make this last as long as we can and get to the end. I can't wait, let's do it."

Lyons was drafted by the Crows in 2010, playing 55 games for Adelaide before being traded to the Suns.

He was traded to the Suns, where he played 37 times across two seasons, before being delisted and picked up by the Lions, his performances in 2021 so impressive he finished equalled ninth in the Brownlow Medal count.

"Over the next five or six years after arriving he became one of the best midfielders in the AFL," Brisbane coach Chris Fagan said.

"He became one of the toughest guys to play against, one of the best stoppage players, one of the guys with the best hands and best footy brains.

"One year there you might have even finished high in the Brownlow.

"He played his best footy when he came to this club because he had a super attitude and wanted to get the best out of himself.

"I don't think you can walk away from AFL footy and think for one moment that you haven't extracted everything you can out of yourself.

"We are better off as a footy club to have had you here for the last six or seven years and it's no coincidence that when you arrived, we started our rise up the ladder."