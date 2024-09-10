The AFL is pleased to announce an all-time club membership record of 1,319,687 members in 2024

Swans fans celebrate a goal during Sydney's win over GWS in the 2024 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

That number surpasses the all-time record of 1,264,952 set last year (+4.3%) with 1 in 20 Australians a member of an AFL Club.

Of the total number of members, 241,410 are new members to a club.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the record-breaking figure was testament to the passion Australians had for the game.

"Footy fans are the greatest in the world and they have not only turned up in record numbers to games this season but have cemented their support by becoming members in record numbers," said Mr Dillon.



"Our 18 clubs do an incredible job of continuing to drive the passion and commitment of all our fans.



"On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank all club members and every fan who attended a game this season, your loyalty and commitment is the cornerstone of our great game.



"We have such a great month ahead, with the AFL finals, AFLW season underway and community footy finals all around the country."

Three clubs surpassed 100,000 members – Collingwood, Carlton and West Coast – Carlton for the first time, Collingwood for the second year and West Coast for the fifth consecutive year.

13 clubs broke their all-time membership record – Collingwood, Carlton, Geelong, Hawthorn, Adelaide, Sydney, Port Adelaide, Brisbane, Western Bulldogs, Fremantle, St Kilda, GWS GIANTS and Gold Coast.

Carlton fans during the Blues' clash with Port Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Eight clubs achieved 10%+ membership growth on their 2023 tally – Adelaide (10.1%), Brisbane (15.7%), Carlton (11.6%), Geelong (10.5%), Gold Coast SUNS (12%), GWS GIANTS (10.9%), Sydney (12.9%) and the Western Bulldogs (10.7%).



The 2024 Toyota Premiership Home and Away season also broke the all-time attendance record with 7,756,268 fans attending matches this season.



The average crowd per round was 323,178, up from 310,576 in 2023.



Overall Membership Number = 1,319,687 (All Time Record)

CLUB TOTAL 1 Collingwood* 110,628 2 Carlton* 106,345 3 West Coast 103,498 4 Richmond 98,489 5 Geelong* 90,798 6 Hawthorn* 83,823 7 Essendon 83,664 8 Adelaide* 75,477 9 Sydney* 73,757 10 Port Adelaide* 66,015 11 Melbourne 65,479 12 Brisbane* 63,268 13 Western Bulldogs* 62,328 14 Fremantle* 62,237 15 St Kilda* 60,467 16 North Melbourne 50,628 17 GWS* 36,629 18 Gold Coast* 26,157

* Club Membership Record in 2024