Nathan Schmook takes a deeper look at the performance of the Power's midfielders in the loss to the Cats

Connor Rozee, Jason Horne-Francis and Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's win over Sydney in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's vaunted midfield will be out for redemption against Hawthorn on Friday night after a nightmare match against Geelong, but evidence suggests they won't rely on their 'big three' midfielders as a regular centre bounce combination to bounce back.

The Power did not use captain Connor Rozee, young star Jason Horne-Francis and All-Australian Zak Butters together for a centre bounce at any stage in the first half before Butters was substituted with rib damage, in a move that drew criticism given the Cats' momentum at critical stages.

But the Power's preference this year has consistently been to make sure others were regularly involved in the critical midfield contests, including Ollie Wines and the accountable Willem Drew.

It's meant Rozee, Butters and Horne-Francis have lined up as a trio for just 32 centre bounces in the 14 matches they have played together this season, which ranks No.9 at the club as a combination in 2024.

Individually, Horne-Francis (2.5) and Butters (2.1) have both ranked in the top 20 in the League for total centre clearances this season, with Wines (2.1) and Rozee (1.9) following.

It was Drew, however, who formed a part of the Power's two main combinations used against the Cats as he played an accountable role on Patrick Dangerfield and led the Power with eight overall clearances.

Statistically, it was a dirty night for the Port midfielders, whose centre bounce strength this season went missing.

Through 2024 they have been the best team at preventing opposition inside 50s from centre bounce clearances, but on Thursday night they let the Cats march out of the middle and into attack from 10 of their 12 opportunities.

Geelong then scored six times from those clearances, which is also the Power's worst result this year.

It got much worse, however, once the ball was locked inside 50.

Port Adelaide players look dejected after their qualifying final loss to Geelong on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Conceding scores from forward 50 stoppages is a frustration for teams when they have had the chance to reset and get defensive numbers to the contest. It is the reason teams across the AFL have conceded an average of just eight points a game from the source.

Port conceded 31 points to the Cats, which represented the second-worst result ever in a finals performance and the Power’s worst result on record, doubling their previous worst effort this season.

The Cats' clearance domination inside 50 (7-0) and groundball ascendency (+9) made it possible and shapes as a warning ahead of Friday night’s match-up against the lively Hawthorn small forwards.

Shaun Mannagh celebrates during the Second Qualifying Final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

With half-backs Dan Houston (suspension) and Kane Farrell (hamstring) unavailable, Port’s midfield was always going to be the key to its performance.

Conceding 75 points from stoppage and allowing Geelong to race past them in the midfield and boot six goals from 0-15m was as bad as it gets for the highly talented group, which entered September with belief at an all-time high.

Rediscovering their strengths against the Hawks with their backs to the wall is the challenge now. If Butters is available as expected, it will be interesting to see if Hinkley turns to his 'big three' more often to help the Power bounce back.